



It sounds like a joke: Former President Donald Trump, although mired in a Gordian knot of legal and financial setbacks, teamed up with country music singer Lee Greenwood to sell a “God Bless the USA” Bible for 60 $, which they announced would go on sale the week before Easter.

Named for Greenwood's best-known song and billed as “the only Bible endorsed by President Trump,” the special edition book incorporates both song lyrics and reprints of American political documents into the copy surrounding the 'Writing. As a seminary dropout and someone living in a town saturated with Second City alumni, I recognize this as one of those rare moments – one that almost shines because of the searing hypocrisy of a former salesman steak pugilist and racist who cheated. about his wife with an adult film actress who now peddles Bibles – in which the punchlines actually write themselves.

However, instead of lambasting Trump for his pretense and posturing, many talk show hosts and commentators simply joked about his weight. For example, on his Tuesday episode of “The Tonight Show,” Jimmy Fallon debuted his Trump impersonation, saying of the Bible: “It's my favorite book right after 'Captain Underpants' and The Menu at The Cheesecake Factory.

Earlier in the day, when discussing the blasphemous nature of this release, “The View” host Joy Behar joked: “The last time he was on his knees, he was reaching for a fry. »

Mocking Trump about his appearance is, of course, nothing new. Jokes about his hair, skin tone, and waistline were all de rigeur in the run-up to his first election, which should only reinforce one major point: The least mean thing about Trump is his weight. By choosing to focus on this, even in passing, instead of his alleged criminal activities, his delusions of grandeur and his fascist dog whistles, we are really only doing two things. This downplays the real social and political issues of this election, while also contributing to weight-based stigma, which research continues to show is dangerous for people regardless of their position on the political spectrum.

Like any half-decent salesman, Trump is a master diversionist. In her 2020 New Yorker article, “Trump is a Distraction Super-Spreader,” Susan B. Glasser wrote about the insidious way he has used half-truths, complete lies, and a multitude of misdirection to deflect attention. attention to the many Americans who are dying. from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic:

Trump is currently ramping up mass hijackings, from last week's fake “Obamagate” to this week's threat to withhold federal funds from Democratic-run states, which would make it easier for voters to vote by mail this autumn. If it seems like Trump is stirring up more controversy than usual these days, that's because he is. It’s a super-spreader of distraction. It's a great way to forget, at least for a while, the deaths and economic destruction currently ravaging the country.

Four years later, Trump faces 91 counts in two different state courts and two federal districts — but he's also the leading Republican candidate in the race to become the next president. Through sneaker launches and Bible releases, it's obvious he's trying to distract from his legal troubles (and, as some commentators have pointed out, potentially raise money for associated costs) . He doesn't need help diverting attention from his previous presidential run, or his alleged crimes, to something as superficial as his appearance. Didn't we learn our lesson last time?

Underlying all the jokes about Trump's weight is another set of uncomfortable questions: Why is being fat funny? Why is this a physical state that seemingly deserves mockery or derision? Determining the how and why of weight-based discrimination is complex and often ignores how structural inequalities, such as limited access to healthy foods, safe opportunities for physical activity, and affordable health care, may contribute weight-related disparities.

But at the heart of the problem, we live in a society that has long viewed thinness as a key indicator of health, success and beauty. Media, advertising, and the entertainment industry frequently perpetuate these ideals, leading to the stigmatization of individuals who do not fit these narrow standards. In a 2021 episode of the Eating Recovery Center & Pathlight Mood & Anxiety Center's “Mental Note” podcast, actress Jen Ponton spoke about what she called the public view of “big, hard work” and its impact on people with larger bodies.

“If you compare them side by side with a thin individual, the types of biases that will show up in people will include laziness, stupidity, laziness, wastefulness, carelessness,” Ponton said. “The fault is that fat people are also simply dirty, dirtier, there is a savagery, there is a stupidity and a savagery attributed to being overweight which is reinforced literally everywhere, from Homer Simpson to the how we treated the president who just left office, someone I want to criticize from top to bottom, and good riddance. However, I will say that the way people focused on his body, making him incompetent , is very harmful and unfair.

The implications of this type of criticism go beyond just how Trump and those close to him perceive him. As Chrissy Stockton said in the title of her viral article in Harper's Bazaar published three years ago, “When you call Trump fat, you're actually calling me ugly.”

“Body shaming has become part of our media diet as we read about how much we miss Obama because he wasn't fat, laugh gleefully when naked statues of Trump (with a micro-penis) appear in public and we engage in debates and collective debates. fascination with the president’s weight,” Stockton wrote. “Being a fat person in the middle of it all, trying to convince myself that I'm worthy and lovable while still existing in this body, is a fight I honestly lose a lot of days.”

As Stockton points out, some people who engage in body shaming mistakenly believe that they are motivating others to be healthier, despite research showing that this is most often not the case and that they can do so. does the opposite. “Obese people tend to internalize this stigma, thereby reducing confidence in their ability to lose weight,” write researchers Melody Fulton, Sriharsha Dadana and Vijay N. Srinivasan in “Obesity, Stigma, and Discrimination.”

“Weight stigma is also associated with increased risk of depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, and low self-esteem,” they continue. “Weight stigma negatively impacts individuals' eating habits, with one study showing that exposing overweight or obese people to weight stigma increased their calorie consumption. These negative psychological and behavioral effects, including more frequent binge eating and reduced physical activity, put obese people at higher risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and stroke.

There are, however, other people who engage in body shaming specifically to be malicious, which ironically is a common Trump tactic. As the next election campaign approaches, let's be better than him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2024/03/30/the-least-villainous-thing-about-is-his-weight/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

