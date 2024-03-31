all about the London municipal elections





On May 2, more than five million voters will have the opportunity to go to the polls to elect the next mayor of London. The elections will pit Labor against each other Sadiq Khan, former mayor of the capital seeking a third term as mayor, against the main opponent, conservative candidate Susan Hall. Once seen as a potential leader of the Labor Party, Khan abandoned his career in Westminster after his defeat in the 2015 general election to run for London mayor. Its objective was to replace Boris Johnson, who then went in the opposite direction, beginning a path that would lead him from being a deputy to becoming prime minister. The following year, he became the first Muslim mayor of the capital, before being re-elected in 2021, after the call to the polls was delayed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Criticisms against him, in particular Susan Hall, They say Khan's tenure as mayor has been disappointing, with fewer initiatives than his predecessors and a failure to effectively tackle the big problems plaguing London: crime and the lack of affordable housing. In response to these accusations, Khan promised during his election campaign to increase social housing projects; pledging to build 40 new social housing units in the capital by 2030. In an appeal to voters, Khan recently promised to launch the “biggest social housing campaign in a generation” and double his previous target of starting to build 20,000 social housing units, achieved last time. year. The current mayor said his re-election represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to take concrete action to solve London's housing crisis. In opposition, Susan Hall, the surprise winner of a tough Tory contest, launched her Listening to Londoners campaign, in which she criticized Khan for his poor record on affordable housing and crime. Sadiq Khan ignored Londoners for eight years. If he gets a third term, it would give him permission to ignore us again, Hall said, adding: The crime rate has reached worrying levels due to his failure to recruit personnel to strengthen the force and the costs rents have skyrocketed. due to the lack of affordable family home construction, leaving Londoners without affordable options. To make the situation worse, Khan imposed the unfair Ulez expansion tax, which hit low-income people particularly hard, widening economic disparities in the city. On May 2, let's send a message to Sadiq Khan and vote for change, the conservative candidate said in the three-minute video with which she launched her election campaign. The latest YouGov poll on the London mayoral race shows Khan in a dominant position, with 49 per cent of the vote, well ahead of Hall, who got 24 per cent. However, even if the polls put Khan well ahead, there could still be upheavals, especially as this will be the first time that London's local elections will be held under the first-past-the-post system, following the example of the general elections. In the past, citizens called upon to choose the new mayor of the capital had the possibility of indicating a preferred candidate as their first choice and another participant in the electoral competition as their second choice. The winner was therefore determined by counting the second preferences during a second round between the two most voted candidates. However, in this electoral round, the first-past-the-post system will be used, meaning that citizens can only vote for one candidate and the one with the most votes will be the winner. In this context, the danger for Khan is that the left votes split between Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens, which could allow Hall to gain the advantage. Also read other news on new news Click here and receive updates on WhatsApp Follow us on Nova News social networks on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Telegram

