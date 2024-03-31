ByteDance closes Let'Chat in Africa





LetsChat, a messaging app launched by Chinese internet tech giant ByteDance in 2021 to compete with WhatsApp and Telegram in Africa, was shut down after failing to gain traction in the face of WhatsApp's entrenched popularity on the continent. Despite attracting over 7 million downloads, mainly from Nigeria, Mali, Angola and Ivory Coast, LetsChat has struggled to retain its active user base. monthly prices decreasing regularly in recent months. According to Sensor Tower, a market intelligence company, LetsChat's average monthly users peaked in December 2021 at around 440,000, but fell by around 33.4% between December 2023 and February 2024, reaching only 83,412 users. ByteDance's efforts to promote LetsChat in Africa have been extensive, including hiring local staff in Nigeria, recruiting social media influencers, visiting schools to encourage student adoption, and offering cash prizes and ambassador programs. However, these efforts were not enough to overcome the dominance of WhatsApp, which had 500 times more monthly active users in Nigeria than LetsChat until February 2024. In a statement posted on its website, ByteDance announced the shutdown of LetsChat operations on March 23, 2024, citing a strategic decision to focus resources on more promising projects. The company recognized that LetsChat had been a valuable communications tool, but found it necessary to shift its priorities. Experts believe LetsChat's failure was inevitable, given the well-established position of WhatsApp and other established messaging platforms in Africa. Benjamin Dada, a Nigerian technology analyst, noted that major players like Meta (formerly Facebook) had already adapted their solutions to the African market, making it difficult for a newcomer like LetsChat to offer a much better low data solution. Although ByteDance's foray into the African messaging market ended in disappointment, the experience highlights the challenges new entrants face in trying to unseat dominant players in established markets, particularly when these incumbents have already invested heavily in localization and user adoption. In 2020, citing privacy and security concerns after a border conflict with China, the Indian government TikTok banned and 58 other Chinese apps nationwide. And earlier this month, the US House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill that could force ByteDance to divest TikTok or face a ban from US app stores. Also see

