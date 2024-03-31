Biden campaign addresses Nikki Haley voters in new ad





President Biden appealed to Nikki Haley's supporters in a new campaign ad on Friday.

“If you voted for Nikki Haley, Donald Trump doesn't want your vote,” the ad begins, showing clips of presumptive Republican nominee Trump calling former South Carolina Gov. Haley a “bird brain” and saying that she had entered into an “unholy alliance with the RINOs”. Never Trumpers, [and] Americans for Non-Prosperity. »

Another clip later in the ad shows Trump telling a reporter that he didn't think “we needed too many” after being asked how to “get Haley's voters back in the tent.”

“Nikki Haley voters, Donald Trump doesn't want your vote,” Biden wrote on X, linking to the ad. “I want to be clear: there is a place for you in my campaign.”

Biden and Trump vie for Nikki Haley's general election voters. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Haley dropped out of the presidential race after Super Tuesday earlier this month, following defeats in nearly every state to Trump. She had remained in the race as Trump's final opponent for the nomination despite his nearly insurmountable lead because she believed voters deserved another choice.

After leaving the race, Haley, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, did not support him.

TRUMP'S GOAL TO BEAT BIDEN'S RECORD BY $26 MILLION IN UPCOMING FLORIDA FUNDRAISER: WE FEEL REALLY GOOD

In Michigan, North Carolina and Nevada alone, three important battleground states, Haley received nearly 570,000 votes.

After Super Tuesday, Trump said on Truth Social that he “would like to invite all Haley supporters to join the greatest movement in our nation's history. BIDEN IS THE ENEMY, HE'S DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY.”

Before she stepped down, Trump warned that anyone who donated to Haley's campaign would be “permanently excluded from the MAGA camp. We don't want them and won't accept them, because we put America first , and we ALWAYS will!”

Nikki Haley, who previously served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under former President Trump, did not endorse him when she withdrew from the race earlier this month. (Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has contacted the Trump campaign and a representative for Haley for comment.

