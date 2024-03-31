Strengthening national economy, Prabow continues Jokowi-era National Palm Oil Action Plan

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — The government of Joko Widodo alias Jokowi approved the continuation of the National Action Plan for Coconut Plantations Palm Sustainable development (RAN-KSB) was continued by the new government under the leadership Prabowo Subianto in 2024-2029.

It is known that Indonesia is the largest palm oil producing country in the world, with a total production of more than 56 million tons and exports reaching 26.33 million tons, which will be one of the government strategies to improve the national economy.

Interestingly, Indonesia recorded record export value Palm oil and its derivatives will reach 28.45 billion US dollars in 2023, or 11.6 percent of total non-oil and gas exports and will absorb more than 16 million workers.

Responding to the joint decision, Economic Reform Center (Core) Research Director Piter Abdullah said Prabowo Subianto's decision to maintain the RAN-KSB was the right step, after the government stipulated Presidential Instruction (Inpres) number 6 of 2019 concerning the RAN-KSB 2019-2024.

The Presidential Instruction mandates 14 ministries/institutions, 26 provincial governments producing palm oil centers and 217 district governments producing palm oil centers to implement the RAN-KSB program as a road to improve the sustainable governance of palm oil as a whole.

“RAN KSB is a government initiative to improve the governance of palm oil industry development,” said Piter Abdullah when contacted on Saturday (03/30/2024).

According to Piter, Indonesia is currently the country with the largest palm oil producer in the world and this deserves special attention from the next government to improve the national economy, including implementing the Instruction presidential which includes 5 components, 28 programs, 92 activities and 118 outings.

“The palm tree itself is Indonesia's flagship product. “Improving governance will increase the role of the palm oil industry in Indonesia’s economy,” he said.

As is known, the five components of the RAN-KSB, as stated in Presidential Instruction No. 6 of 2019, are strengthening data, strengthening coordination and infrastructure, increasing capacity and producer capacity, environmental management and monitoring, plantation governance and dispute resolution, and support for accelerating the implementation of the Indonesian Sustainable Palm Oil (ISPO) certification and improving market access for palm oil products.

Through these policies, Piter is absolutely confident that the new government will be able to manage Indonesia's palm oil wealth well and generate big profits for the country, and this is the hope of all parties.

“Of course, we hope that this will improve the national economy,” he explained.

Piter also confirmed that regulations related to RAN-KSB should become a barrier or binding force so that policymakers are not arbitrary in making policies related to palm oil management in Indonesia. However, unscrupulous officials have been implicated in oil palm management problems.

“Violations still exist. Various legal regulations have been adopted, but violations will always exist. But that doesn't mean rules aren't necessary. “What needs to be done is to improve monitoring and enforcement,” he concluded.

As is known, the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) agreed to continue the National Action Plan for Sustainable Oil Palm Plantations (RAN-KSB) in the new government for 2024-2029. Based on the announcement of the General Election Commission (KPU), the new government was won by Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

“The president's direction is for this NAP to continue until 2024-2029,” Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said during the national coordination meeting on the RAN-KSB at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta , Thursday (3/28/2024).

Indonesia is the largest palm oil producing country in the world, with total production of over 56 million tonnes and exports reaching 26.33 million tonnes. Palm oil has become a strategic product that supports the national economy.

“The government continues to push for mandatory biodiesel, which has now reached B35 and has been tested for B40. “Achieving national biodiesel absorption in 2023 will reach 12.2 million kiloliters and well Of course, this will greatly influence the absorption of CPO use nationally,” Airlangga said.