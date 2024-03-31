DA suggests Donald Trump violated silence order with post about secret trial judge's daughter





NEW YORK — Manhattan prosecutors suggested Friday that Donald Trump violated a hush money order this week in his criminal hush money case by assaulting the judge's daughter and making false statements about her on social media.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office asked Judge Juan M. Merchan to “clarify or confirm” the scope of the silence order, which he issued Tuesday, and to order the former president and Republican candidate presumed to “immediately stop attacking members of his family”.

In a letter to Merchan, Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass argued that the silencing order's ban on statements intended to interfere with or harass court personnel or their families put the judge's daughter at risk. deviation from Trump's rhetoric. He said Trump should be punished for further violations.

Trump's lawyers argued the prosecutor's office misinterpreted the order and said it did not prohibit him from commenting on Loren Merchan, a political consultant whose firm worked on campaigns for Trump's rival. President Joe Biden and other Democrats.

“The Court cannot 'order' President Trump to do anything that the silence order does not require,” Trump's lawyers, Todd Blanche and Susan Necheles, wrote to Merchan in response to the letter. 'charge. “To clarify or confirm the meaning of the gag order in the manner suggested by People would be to broaden it.”

The trial, which involves allegations that Trump falsified payment records in an attempt to cover up negative stories during his 2016 presidential campaign, is scheduled to begin April 15. Trump denies any wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

In messages posted Wednesday to his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that Loren Merchan “makes money working to 'get Trump'” and falsely accused her of posting a photo on social media on showing behind bars.

A spokesperson for the New York state court system said Trump's claim was false and that the social media account Trump was referring to no longer belonged to Loren Mercan.

The account on X, formerly known as Twitter, “is not linked to her email address nor has she posted under that handle since she deleted the account.” Rather, it is about the reconstitution, last April, and manipulation of an account that she abandoned a long time ago,” said court spokesperson Al Baker.

In the same Truth Social articles, Trump complained that his gag order was “unlawful, un-American and unconstitutional.” He said Judge Merchan was “wrongly attempting to deprive me of my First Amendment right to speak out against the militarization of law enforcement” by his Democratic rivals.

The silence order, requested by prosecutors, prohibits Trump from making or directing others to make public statements on his behalf about jurors or potential witnesses in the secret trial, such as his lawyer-turned-enemy Michael Cohen and porn star Stormy Daniels. .

The order, echoing that in Trump's election interference criminal case in Washington, D.C., also prohibits any statements intended to interfere with or harass court personnel, the prosecution team or their families. Trump, however, is free to criticize Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the Democratic lawmaker whose office is prosecuting Trump — but Steinglass also wants his family banned.

In his letter, Steinglass implored the judge to “make clear” to Trump that the silence order protects his family, Bragg's family and the family members of all others covered by the silence order. He urged Merchan to warn Trump “that his recent conduct is contumacious and to order him to desist immediately.”

A violation of the silence order could result in detention for contempt of court, a fine or even imprisonment.

Trump's lawyers have opposed such warnings, citing constitutional concerns about further restricting Trump's speech as he campaigns for the presidency and fights criminal charges.

They said if prosecutors press the issue, they will want to argue it fully, adding a potential problem to trial preparations with jury selection set to begin in just over two weeks.

