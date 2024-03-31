PHPU hearing, President Bawaslu's statement was insensitive















The Election Monitoring Body (Bawaslu) does not consider the Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka billboard around the place where President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) distributed social assistance (bansos) in Serang, Banten , as an electoral violation. The reason is that the distribution of social assistance is part of the government's tasks. Based on this, Bawaslu RI Chairman Rahmat Bagja said that his party considers that report number 001 of 2024 dated January 18, 2024 regarding this incident does not meet the elements of an election violation. The complaint was therefore not pursued. “[Laporan] “There was no follow-up because the report did not respond to the elements of a violation of the elections,” he argued during the trial on the dispute over the results of the general elections (PHPU) before the Court Constitutional Court (MK) of Jakarta, Thursday (28/3). The same was conveyed by Prabowo-Gibran's lawyer, Yakub Hasibuan. According to him, this is not a politicization of social assistance to convince his clients, but rather a government program designed long ago and even approved by the DPR. “So how could this government program be linked to contesting the 2024 presidential election,” he explained. This issue surfaced during the PHPU hearing as it was questioned by Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar (Amin). The duo promoted by the Coalition for Change even asked the Constitutional Court to disqualify Prabowo-Gibran as a participant in the 2024 presidential election. Apart from this, Amin also asked the MP to order the KPU to carry out a re-election without including Prabowo-Gibran. Meanwhile, legal expert Abdul Fickar Hadjar said Bagja's statement was false and even seemed narrow. Bagja is also seen as insensitive to the current fragile democracy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.alinea.id/pemilu/sidang-phpu-pernyataan-ketua-bawaslu-tak-sensitif-b2k3H9PKg The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos