Sunak and Starmer issue Easter messages as major poll predicts Tory election defeat

Play Brightcove video

Rishi Sunak's Easter message coincides with the release of a major poll suggesting the Conservatives could be reduced to fewer than 100 MPs at the general election, ITV News' Lewis Warner reports.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer will release their Easter messages, while a major poll suggests the Conservatives will suffer one of their worst results in the next general election.

Mr Sunak will say Easter is a time to pause, reflect and praise the work of Christians in communities across the UK, adding that people would also think of those suffering and suffering around the world.

However, the Prime Minister's message coincides with the release of a major poll suggesting the Conservatives could be reduced to fewer than 100 MPs at the general election.

This article contains a podcast

The survey of 15,000 people, produced by Survation and published in the Times newspaper, was used to create a seat-by-seat breakdown, indicating that the Conservatives would be wiped out in Scotland and Wales and hold only 98 seats in England.

The survey puts Labor at 45%, with a 19-point lead over the Conservatives at 26%.

Constituency forecasts suggest Sir Keir's party could be on course for a landslide, winning 468 seats.

The poll also suggests the Scottish National Party would get 41 seats, the Liberal Democrats 22 and Plaid Cymru two.

Sir Keir, who hopes to be ranked 10th by the end of the year, will use his Easter message to reflect on “a time of optimism and new beginnings”.

Sir Keir Starmer speaks of a “time of optimism and new beginnings” in his Easter message. Credit: The Labor Party

Speaking during a visit to St Martin in the Fields Church, where the Labor leader met the Reverend Dr Sam Wells and members of the church, Sir Keir said: “The story of Easter is one of hope and renewal, of victory over adversity and of light prevailing over darkness.

“As families and friends gather to celebrate the holidays, we turn our thoughts to new beginnings, to our future, and to how things can change for the better.

Faith is really important. It’s a place where people can put a lot of effort into it and find comfort, hope and a sense of security.

“This Easter, I would like to express my gratitude to the Christian community in the UK and beyond for their generosity and compassion.

In this time of optimism and new beginnings, I thank them for all they do and wish all of you celebrating a very Happy Easter.

What does the survey predict?

The survey of 15,029 adults and MRP analysis by Survation was conducted between March 8 and 22.

In an analysis that will fuel Tory unease over the threat of Reform UK, the survey suggests Richard Tices' party will come second with seven seats and secure an overall vote share of 8.5%, just behind the Liberal Democrats with 10.4%.

But a model of what would happen if Reform UK did not run suggested the Conservatives would win 150 seats, which would be a crushing defeat, but potentially give Mr Sunak, or more likely his replacement, a better chance of winning. rebuild.

The study, carried out by Survation for internationalist campaign group Best for Britain, suggests several ministers, including potential leadership contenders, could be ousted at the election as the Conservatives face their worst ever result.

Penny Mordaunt, Leader of the Commons. Credit: Pennsylvania

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt, Home Secretary James Cleverly and Defense Secretary Grant Shapps would all lose their seats, according to the study, which used a multi-stage regression and post-stratification process (MRP). levels to model results at the constituency level.

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch is expected to retain her seat, alongside former Home Secretary Suella Braverman and former Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick.

In Mr Sunak's new seat of Richmond and Northallerton, which based on 2019 results is expected to be solidly Conservative, he is just 2.4% ahead of Labor, while Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has just a 1% margin over the Liberal Democrats in its new seat of Godalming and Ash Assisi.

Best for Britain chief executive Naomi Smith said: “With the poll showing many voters turning their backs on the Conservatives, it’s clear this will be an election for change.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week, Tom, Robert and Anushka delve into the most important issues dominating the political agenda.