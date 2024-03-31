It's PM Modi's NDA rally in Meerut vs INDIA show at Ramlila Maidan today India TV





Image Source: INDIA TV Lok Sabha Election 2024 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch his Lok Sabha election campaign in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday (March 31) with a massive rally in Meerut, a constituency where he had also launched his election campaign in the 2019 general elections. The BJP has fielded as candidate actor Arun Govil who played Ram in the television series Ramayan. All NDA allies from Uttar Pradesh will participate in the prime ministers' rally in a show of force. Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal S, Jayant Chaudhary of RLD, Om Prakash Rajbhar of SBSP and Sanjay Nishad of Nishad Party will be present on stage. This will be the first time Jayant Chaudhary will share the stage with PM Modi since his induction into the NDA in February this year. On the other hand, INDIA bloc will hold its separate rally in the national capital today against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. All major opposition leaders will share the stage in Delhi in an attempt to show unity ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Modi begins his election campaign in the state in the constituency of Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram and is well respected, a BJP leader said earlier. Prime Minister Modi's rally in Meerut will prove to be a milestone in western Uttar Pradesh, senior BJP leader and MLC Govind Narayan Shukla said, asserting that the party and its allies would win all 80 seats in the Lok Sabha in the state. President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday posthumously awarded the 'Bharat Ratna', the country's highest civilian honour, to Chaudhary Charan Singh. The award was received by the former Prime Minister's grandson Jayant Chaudhary at an event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections. Voting in Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar and Kairana Lok Sabha constituencies will be held in the first phase on April 19. Meerut and Baghpat will see polling in the second phase on April 26. Follow LIVE updates here:

