These are the violent images Trump shared

Former President Donald Trump is facing backlash after sharing a video showing an image of President Joe Biden tied up in the back of a van, but it's not the first time he's been in the hot water because of violent images involving his political opponents.

FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at 40 Wall Street after a pre-trial hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court, March 25, 2024, in New York.

Trump shared the video on Truth Social on Friday, depicting a pickup truck driving down the highway with a Trump 2024 sticker and pro-police flags, and a bumper sticker featuring Biden's image on the back of the truck.

Last year, Trump was criticized for sharing an article accompanied by a photo of himself holding a baseball bat next to a photo of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the prosecutor handling the criminal case hush money against him, before posting on Truth Social that death and destruction could result from Bragg pressing criminal charges.

He later denied intending to incite violence and said he did not know the photo would be shared with the article.

In 2017, Trump shared a GIF from an appearance he made at a professional wrestling match, depicting him beating up a man in a suit with the CNN logo superimposed on the man's face with the hashtag FraudNewsCNN.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press called the video a threat of physical violence against journalists and CNN called it juvenile, while Trump doubled down on his criticism of the network and accused it for taking the GIF too seriously.

Tangent

Trump came under scrutiny in 2019 after a New York Times report claimed that a violent parody video depicting Trump's face superimposed on a character stabbing and killing other characters with imposed images number of well-known Trump opponents had been broadcast in front of Trump supporters in one of the Trump. hotels. However, then-President Trump was not present at the event, did not share the video and claimed to have never seen it before, and his administration condemned the video.

Chief Spokesperson

Biden campaign spokesman Michael Tyler called the image shared by Trump the type of crap you post when you call for bloodshed or when you tell the Proud Boys to stand back and stand there, in a statement to several media outlets.

Contra

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said Democrats and lunatics have not only called for despicable violence against President Trump and his family, but are actually using the justice system against him in a statement to several media outlets after the video was shared, referring to ongoing criminal cases. against Trump. There have been instances where Trump critics have posted violent images involving Trump, including comedian Kathy Griffin who was criticized after sharing a photo of herself holding a model of a bloodied and severed Trump head in 2017 She was later fired as CNN's New Year's Eve host. broadcast.

Key context

Threats of political violence have been more frequent in the United States in recent years, and not just at the federal level. More than 40 percent of state lawmakers say they have been victims of threats in the past three years, according to a recent report from the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School.

