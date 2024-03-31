Narendra Modi interacts with BJP workers in Kerala through Namo App, narendra modi, bjp, namo app, ldf, udf

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with the 'karyakartas' or BJP workers at the Kerala booth through the Namo app and asked them to inform voters that the ruling LDF and UDF of opposition in the state were two sides of the same thing. piece of money.

The Prime Minister asserted that the two fronts, which are part of the INDIA bloc, were only acting as enemies in Kerala and outside, they were working together to defeat the BJP and Modi and asked the party members to inform voters in their respective polling booths. this political scenario in the state.

“They both are trying hard to hide their mistakes and wrongdoings. This is the game they are playing in Kerala. People of Kerala are educated, they should know about it,” he said.

A president of Palakkad constituency, where the NDA has deployed C Krishnakumar, told the Prime Minister that it was a constant joke that the LDF and UDF were fighting each other there, but just across the border from Walayar in neighboring Tamil Nadu, they were campaigning to vote together.

He was responding to Modi's questions on public opinion regarding the INDIA bloc and allegations of corruption against it and whether party members will be able to convince people that the BJP will be able to end corruption.

The booth chairman told the Prime Minister that even among Congress workers, many were unhappy that the LDF candidate from Wayanad constituency – Annie Raja – was trying to defeat Rahul Gandhi, while in Delhi she was trying to s ensure that he becomes Prime Minister. Minister.

“This discontent will work in favor of the BJP,” said the party activist.

He also claimed that the INDIA bloc was created to bring back a corrupt administration and that party members were telling people that a corruption-free government was Modi's guarantee.

Agreeing with his party member, Modi claimed that the INDIA bloc was created to hide the corruption of its members and raised the issue of gold smuggling through diplomatic bags to say that everyone knows how high function was linked to it.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the Karuvannur cooperative bank fraud case and alleged that top communist leaders were involved in it.

“I want to assure the people of Kerala that those involved in such scams that loot the public will not escape and will face strict action,” Modi said.

During his interaction with the party members, he also guided them to convince voters at the polling station level in the state where the party has not registered major electoral gains so far.

Addressing BJP workers at the booth level as part of the 'Sushaktamaanu ente stand' (my stand is strong) programme, Modi urged them to ensure victory in their respective booths and suggested the methods by which they can achieve this goal.

He asked them to ensure stall-level coordination among all NDA workers and form teams to work together.

One strategy he suggested was to organize “tiffin meetings” at stall level, where workers from two or three stalls could come together and share meals during which they would discuss the political situation in their respective regions and would develop a plan to meet with voters. and talk to them.

The other step he suggested was that each worker should be responsible for a set of families at the booth level and be closely associated with them in order to influence them to vote for the BJP.

Another idea he gave was to prepare a list of beneficiaries of central schemes and projects at the booth level, meet them in person and brief them about the political situation in the state.

Besides this, the other measures he suggested included repeatedly reminding voters about the party symbol and party candidate number on the EVM, holding small marches at booth level and creating reels to be distributed on social networks.

Additionally, Modi also recommended organizing meetings of women, first-time voters, beneficiaries of central schemes, etc. on different days and talk to them again and again about the dynastic politics and corruption that has “destroyed” Kerala.

“If we can perfect these strategies, we will win the polling stations and we will not lose the Lok Sabha elections,” he said, reminding workers that their only mantra should be “victory at the station level voting”.

Modi said the energy and enthusiasm he saw during his visits to Kerala convinced him that the state would create a new record.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the workers for their hard work for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Modi said the struggles faced by BJP workers in Kerala and the eagerness shown by them were beyond compare and the interaction with such “disciplined, self-sacrificing and hard-working” karyakartas had “inspired and energized” him.

A woman president from Chengannur in Mavelikara constituency told the Prime Minister that she was working hard on the ground to ensure the victory of NDA candidate Baiju Kalasala, who belongs to the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), a ally of the BJP.

As part of this, she and other workers would go from house to house and talk to women about the Centre's various projects – like Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), Beti Bachao Beti Padhao – meaning for their benefit and they are happy to know the same, the party member said.

She also claimed that the saffron party will win from Kerala this time.