Zelensky reshuffles several key positions





Amid the ongoing war with Russia and increasing difficulties, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has continued to reshuffle key political and defense positions within his administration. The latest reshuffle saw the dismissal of Zelensky's longtime top aide Serhiy Shefir, who had held the position since 2019. In addition to Shefir's departure, Zelensky also fired three advisers and two presidential representatives responsible for overseeing volunteer activities and soldiers' rights. The Ukrainian presidency cited the need for “personnel optimization” as the reason for the layoffs, according to local media. These personnel changes are part of a broader shakeup undertaken by Zelensky in recent weeks and months. Earlier this week, he replaced Oleksii Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, with Oleksandr Lytvynenko, head of Ukraine's foreign intelligence service. In February, Zelensky caused a stir by removing Valerii Zaluzhnyi as commander-in-chief of the armed forces and appointing Oleksandr Syrskyi to the post. The reshuffling of key roles in Ukraine's government comes as the country faces significant headwinds more than two years after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. Despite the ongoing conflict, little progress has been made on the battlefield and Ukraine is grappling with a dwindling supply of aid from its Western allies. Meanwhile, Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory continue unabated. On Saturday, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched 12 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight, nine of which were shot down. Over the previous 24 hours, Russia unleashed a barrage of 38 missiles, 75 airstrikes and 98 attacks using multiple rocket launchers, according to Ukrainian authorities. The attacks caused casualties, with two people killed and one injured on Saturday in the Donetsk region. Power outages persist in some areas due to recent intensified Russian attacks on Ukrainian power plants and other energy infrastructure. Zelensky's reshuffling of key positions within his administration suggests a concerted effort to strengthen Ukraine's leadership and strategic approach during this critical phase of the conflict with Russia. Also see:

