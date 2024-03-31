Former Trump adviser says ex-president lacks brains for dictatorship | John Bolton





A former national security adviser in Donald Trump's White House says the ex-president doesn't have the brains to run a dictatorship, despite his admiration for such leaders.

In an interview with conservative French newspaper Le Figaro, John Bolton, 75, was asked whether Trump has tendencies that reflect dictators like those he has previously praised. Bolton not only disparaged Trump's intellectual abilities, he also disparaged the former president's professional background, exclaiming, “He's a real estate developer, for God's sake!”

Now a vocal critic of Trump, Bolton served as national security adviser to the former president from April 2018 to September 2019. Bolton previously served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the presidency of George W. Bush, developing a reputation as a foreign policy hawk.

Bolton's remarks to Le Figaro suggesting that Trump is not smart enough to be a dictator certainly won't help assuage the fears of the political left, at home or abroad, about a second Trump presidency.

After all, Trump has hinted that he plans to become a dictator, if only on the first day of his presidency if he is re-elected.

Meanwhile, as he seeks a second term in the White House, outgoing President Joe Biden has warned that Trump, the only remaining contender for the Republican nomination, and his allies are determined to destroy American democracy. Trump recently fueled this argument by hosting autocratic Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump is further known for praising leaders seen as opposed to democratic ideals and U.S. foreign policy interests, including North Korea's Kim Jong-un and China's Xi Jinping.

Bolton nonetheless asserted that Trump, who is saddled with more than 80 pending criminal charges as well as multimillion-dollar civil penalties, lacks the kind of coherent political philosophy that effective dictators need. He also said that Trump doesn't like to get involved in political analysis or decision-making in the way we usually use those terms.

For Trump, Bolton added: Everything is episodic, anecdotal, transactional. And it all depends on the question of how this will benefit Donald Trump.

Such putdowns from Bolton, who has advocated for the Trump White House to withdraw from a deal with Iran aimed at deterring it from developing nuclear weapons, are not new. In a new foreword to his account of his work for the Trump presidency, The Room Where It Happened, Bolton warns that Trump was limited to worrying about punishing his personal enemies and appeasing America's adversaries, Russia and the China.

Trump is not fit to be president, Bolton writes. And while he doesn't think Trump could foster a dictatorship, Bolton warned that if his first four years were bad, the next four will be worse.

Trump apparently relied on such predictions. He sparked concern at a campaign rally in early March when, while reflecting on the impact of foreign auto production on the U.S. auto industry, he said: If I'm not elected, it will be a bloodbath for everyone, it will be the least of the problems. This is going to be a bloodbath for the country.

His use of the word bloodshed is reminiscent of provocative language Trump has used before, including describing immigrants as poisoning the blood of our country.

He told a rally in New Hampshire last year that he wanted to root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and radical left thugs who live like vermin within the confines of our country and lie, steal and cheat in elections.

After that remark, Biden attacked Trump for his use of global vermin, saying Trump's language echoes the language you heard in Nazi Germany when Adolf Hitler rose to power and orchestrated the murders of 6 million of Jews during the Holocaust.

In his interview with Le Figaro, Bolton said it was very likely that Trump would follow through on his threat to withdraw the United States from the NATO military alliance if he was re-elected. In recent months, Trump has reiterated his threat not to protect countries that he says are not paying enough to maintain the security alliance, and he has claimed that European members of the alliance are laughing at the stupidity of UNITED STATES.

Trump, when he has an idea, comes back to it again and again, then gets distracted, forgets, but eventually comes back to it and acts on it, Bolton warned. This is why leaving NATO is a real possibility. A lot of people think it's just a negotiation tool, but I don't think so.

