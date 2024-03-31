Jokowi: May the spirit of Easter bring peace and kindness





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi extended his greetings to Christians celebrating Easter. Jokowi hopes that the spirit of Easter will bring peace and goodness to all Indonesian people. Jokowi conveyed this via his Instagram account @jokowi, Sunday (31/3/2024). He also posted caricatures of various Indonesians from the Church online. “Happy Easter 2024 to our Indonesian Christian brothers. May the spirit of Easter always bring us peace and goodness,” Jokowi said. The Jakarta Cathedral Church prepares wayang silhouette decorations for the celebration of Easter 2024. The wayang silhouette decoration is an embodiment of the Easter 2024 theme “Solidarity and Subsidiarity to Achieve Shared Prosperity”. The Easter puppets can be found in the main courtyard of the Cathedral complex, in Plaza Maria and in Plaza Christ the King. In addition to the puppet silhouettes, Plaza Maria is also decorated with typical Betawi and Dayak decorations marking the status of the capital of the country which will move from Jakarta to the archipelago. The wayang silhouette or wayang shadow is made of metal, symbolizing the fusion of Easter traditions, Indonesian culture and current conditions. There is a batik pattern with lines in a modern design, symbolizing the care of the church and actively participating in the preservation of noble Indonesian traditional values. “The philosophy of wayang or shadow itself deeply describes simplicity, a reflection of life as well as a bringer of light in human life,” said Susyana Suwadie, public relations officer of the Archdiocese of Jakarta, in a written statement received on Friday (3/29/2024). . According to Susyana, the shadow puppets also represent four events in the series of Easter celebrations during Holy Week. First, the arrival of the Lord Jesus in the city of Jerusalem as part of the commemoration of Palm Sunday.

