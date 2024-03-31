Trump's law-and-order message is more complicated this time on the campaign trail





Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump called for “law and order” as he attended the wake of a slain police officer Thursday, even as he faces his own trials criminals and to a judge this week citing his history of “inflammatory” remarks that threatened the safety of public officials.

Trump spoke after visiting the family of New York police officer Jonathan Diller. Trump called Diller's shooting death “such a sad, so sad, so horrible event.”

“We have to get back to law and order. We have to do a lot of things differently. It doesn't work. It happens too often,” Trump said.

Trump did not specify what he meant. On social media this week, Trump called the suspect in the Diller shooting a “thug” and noted that police said the shooter had been arrested multiple times before, saying he “would NEVER had to be released into the street.”

Trump has seized on violent crime during his previous presidential campaigns. His 2017 inauguration speech promised to end “American carnage,” but things are different this time on the campaign trail.

WATCH | Trump's week in court marked by ups and downs: A day of extreme highs and lows for Trump in court Former US President Donald Trump received two very different court decisions on Monday: a judge ruled that his criminal trial would begin April 15, while another reduced the bail requirement in his civil fraud trial in New York.

The former president has been criminally charged four times: for offenses related to his efforts to prevent his 2020 election defeat, for his handling of classified documents at his properties after leaving office, and for allegations of document falsification to conceal payments that prevented the arrival of damaging information. light during the 2016 campaign.

Presidential actions

Legislation to combat violent crime was not a feature of the Trump presidency. The Trump administration banned bump stocks, a gun accessory, after the deadliest mass shooting in US history in Las Vegas in 2017, although the legality of the measure is currently under review by the Supreme Court.

In 2018, Trump also met with several students and their families at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, promising them significant gun control reform after a mass shooting in February of that year, but efforts to the White House and Congress have failed. Trump appeared at the National Rifle Association's annual convention soon afterward, promising to champion broad gun rights. He is the only president to ever attend NRA events.

Federal gun control legislation, while modest, was signed into law for the first time in more than two decades by President Joe Biden in 2022 after high-profile shootings in Texas and Buffalo, Wash. New York.

But Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung, in an article on “elitist, out-of-touch celebrity benefactors.”

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends a March 23 memorial for victims of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Harris also met with victims' families and school officials. (Marco Bello/Reuters)

As president, Biden visited NYPD headquarters and spoke with officers after two consecutive line-of-duty deaths in 2022. While vice president, Biden delivered a eulogy at from a service in 2014 for NYPD officers Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos, who were shot and killed. in their patrol car.

“Our thoughts are obviously with the officer's family and the broader NYPD family, who have tragically lost one of their own,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday. about Diller's death.

Violent crime stabilizes after pandemic peak

Trump lamented crime in cities run by Democratic politicians.

“Under Joe Biden’s leadership, violent crime has skyrocketed in virtually every American city,” his campaign said in a statement earlier this month.

The statistics tell a more complicated story.

The United States, already an outlier among Western countries with higher homicide rates, has seen such incidents increase nationwide during the pandemic, which has overlapped with the Trump and Biden presidencies. However, violent crime increased not only in Democratic urban strongholds but also in some cities run by Republican politicians, while rural areas also saw an uptick.

New statistics released recently by the FBI and the nonpartisan Council on Criminal Justice indicate that violent crime decreased in 2023 compared to the previous year.

New York City, meanwhile, saw 386 homicides last year, a 12% decline from 2022, generally in line with the national situation. The city has not seen more than 500 homicides since 2011, a total that was itself far below the levels seen during the tenure of Republican Mayor Rudy Giuliani. The city saw more than 1,500 homicides in the first year of Giuliani's term in 1994 and 649 when he left office seven years later.

Launch Charter School students march as they wear orange for National Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 2, 2023, in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. New York City's homicide rates in 2023 fell from the previous year's total. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The decline in homicides that began in the 1990s after historic highs in the 1970s and 1980s has also been documented in many other U.S. cities, regardless of the political affiliation of city leaders.

Criminologists have pointed to a number of factors explaining this decline: harsher penalties for gun violence and increased incarceration rates; a reinforced police presence in at-risk communities; trends in electronic surveillance; and a variety of societal trends that have seen young men spending more time. inside than previous generations.

Law enforcement deaths also appear to have increased during the early months of the pandemic, but have since declined, according to FBI statistics.

“Inflammatory” comments

Trump welcomed those who were jailed for their roles during the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when an angry mob of his supporters overran police lines and some Capitol police officers and local police were attacked. Trump called those imprisoned “hostages” and hinted at pardons for at least some of them.

In the business records case against Trump, Judge Juan Merchan this week cited the former president's “threatening, inflammatory and disparaging” remarks about people involved in his legal affairs in issuing a gag order that prevents him from talking about lawyers and court staff. or family members of prosecutors or lawyers involved in his case.

Trump's comments and social media posts have recently been followed by threats of violence directed at law enforcement officials and prosecutors, and even campaign volunteers. Additionally, prosecutors handling the Trump cases have needed additional security because of the threats.

A violation of Merchan's order could result in a contempt of court conviction, fine or even imprisonment.

