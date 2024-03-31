Bharat changed – The Sunday Guardian Live

A crucial point overlooked by Narendra Modis detractors is that NaMo begins with a foundation of trust among the people, established by its two decades of experience.



In May 2023, I predicted the highest ever result for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 general elections. A few months before the national elections in late 2023 and the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram temple, I wrote on my blog that the question was not whether the BJP would win or not, but rather how many seats it would add to its current tally. A big victory for the ruling party seemed certain, based on several factors, including the performance of the government, the popularity of Narendra Modi, the Labharthi vote bank and the absence of any major issues of popular discontent. In addition, the BJP benefits from three strong factors: its organizational strength, the electoral acumen of Narendra Modi-Amit Shah and the crisis of the Indian National Congress, which is beholden to a bygone dynasty and persists with strategies that have not produced favorable results against Modi since 2002.

Even in the event of a black swan event like the pandemic, Prime Minister Modi's approval was not significantly affected. There are several reasons for this. The Modi government has fulfilled key promises in its manifesto, including the abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. From its first term, the Modi government has focused on extending basic amenities to all Indian citizens. The government has successfully delivered the last mile, overcoming logistical and geographic challenges to ensure that all citizens have access to vital services. Several initiatives have been launched to empower and improve housing and toilets, water and electricity connections, Skill India and Mudra, and financial and digital inclusion. This was not a base-expanding exercise, although it had that effect. For example, the Jal Jeevan Mission team airlifted manpower and materials to reach difficult terrains and laid specially insulated pipes to ensure water flow in extremely cold weather in the villages of Ladakh. Some of these colonies were so small that they may not have been electorally significant; however, they are equal citizens of India, who were neglected in previous decades, but not by the Modi government.

Another crucial point overlooked by Modis' detractors is that NaMo begins with a foundation of trust among the people, established by its two decades of experience. Despite occasional questioning of his decisions, his intentions for India and his parivaar jan are never doubted by a significant section of the population.

Rahul Gandhi once said in a media interview: “Everyone tells me that Modi's strength lies in his incorruptible image, so I will tear it apart. Efforts by Gandhi's scion and the Congress party to undermine Modi's image have been largely unsuccessful because, in terms of corruption, the dynasty-led Congress is viewed extremely unfavorably by the public. Adani's mockery is also not working as every opposition chief minister is wooing business tycoons to invest in their state. The opposition thought that issuing electoral bonds would do wonders. However, all major parties are on the bond wagon. If BJP gets 4-5 times more contribution than Congress, it disrupts the level playing field, DMK gets 100 times more than AIADMK, which also disrupts the level playing field. If quid pro quo is suspected, it should apply to all collectors. Had the main opposition parties not cashed the bonds, they would have had the moral authority to attack the BJP. Of course, no one, including the judiciary, seems concerned that political financing will revert to the old, completely opaque method of cash transactions.

Then there is the narrative of democracy in danger, carried out at the national and international levels. It doesn't find many takers because worse transgressions have occurred under Congressional rule; and at the state level, ruling opposition parties are not particularly tolerant of dissent or criticism. To give just one example, nearly 120 FIRs were filed against citizens for criticizing the Kerala CM during his previous tenure. None of the opposition leaders have an impeccable record when it comes to allegations of corruption or respect for freedom of expression, nor do they possess the highest political ethics or pan-India popularity that are required to tarnish the image of a very popular leader like NaMo. The fact that some opposition leaders often make statements easily perceived as anti-Indian or anti-Hindu also does not help their collective cause.

The TINA (There Is No Alternative) factor worked for Modi until the 2019 elections. In 2024, TINA was replaced by a factor favorable to the ruling power due to the performance of the Modi government for a decade and its ability to protect India from the economic impact of Covid-19 as well as the Russia-Ukraine conflict. It is lazy to attribute Modi's popularity to his Hindutva image, and strategically disastrous to think that throwing random allegations at him or supporting real or artificial protests will help turn the tide against him.

In a decade, the Modi government has restored dignity to millions of Indians by providing them with basic amenities, food security, shelter, toilets, gas connections, medical coverage, bank accounts, loans for start small businesses, plugging leakages through direct transfers… While some parties offer free money to women or free electricity, the Modi government has increased its target of lakhpati didis to 3 million women and embarked on a solar revolution to make electricity free for households, keeping the Modi mantra of empowerment not entitlement. In the short term, the focus on creating strong social capital has helped prevent demographics from becoming a major challenge, and in the medium to long term, this social capital will enable India to reap rich demographic dividends.

The opposition does not systematically challenge the development figures that NaMo gives in almost all his speeches, nor does it effectively present an alternative model from one of the opposition-ruled states, in the same way that Modi had successfully presented the Gujarat model when he was in the running for election. the Prime Minister of India.

The Modi government has also repeatedly asserted that it values ​​the lives of Indians. This claim is controversial given the baggage from the 2002 riots that Modi is forced to carry despite the Supreme Court's innocence. However, whether it is surgical strikes to make Pakistan pay for sponsoring terrorism, to safely evacuating Indians from conflict zones abroad, to refusing to bow to pressure from a global pharmaceutical giant to approve its Covid vaccine without local trials, or to provide free rations to 80 people. Believed by people during the pandemic, the importance given to Indian lives has been evident. This is slowly but surely changing the popular belief that there are too many of us to care for a few.

The less talked about, but long term, high impact achievements of the Narendra Modi government include the integration of the North East, separation from Pakistan, drastic improvement in internal security and strengthening of the Regulatory Act foreign contributions. The Modi government has also fought the Nehruvian idea of ​​India that places the burden of secularism only on the majority community and frowns on any display of religious sentiments by Hindus. Narendra Modi made it cool to be Hindu by proudly practicing his religion in public. He did this without discriminating against other communities and, in doing so, exposed pseudo-secular leaders, who began touring temples as soon as Hindus found their voice through a political environment that did not stifle them.

A wave of transformative change has swept across the country over the past decade, characterized by both individual and collective empowerment. Improved governance has led to a change in expectations as well as power dynamics, with citizens freeing themselves from the political patronage system and expecting a higher level of government delivery. The majority community has rejected the veto held by the minorities and is unlikely to return to being treated as third-class citizens. Rather, they demand that secularism and tolerance be reciprocal principles. Indians have become ambitious and want governments capable of giving wings to their dreams, rather than glorifying poverty and slums. This transformation is irreversible and heralds a positive trajectory for India's future.

Whether or not the BJP remains in power in the post-Modi era, this change is entrenched, and unless political parties adapt to it, survival will prove difficult in a changed Bharat.

Semu Bhatt is a strategic advisor and author specializing in governance, geopolitics and conflict. She has a comprehensive understanding of the politics and policies of Narendra Modi and a consistent track record of accurately predicting his policy decisions.