Encouraging growth, there will be 14 new PSNs





NATIONAL STRATEGIC PROJECT

In total, between 2016 and February 2024, 195 PSNs have been completed and are fully operational worth IDR 1,519 trillion.

In order to achieve the goal of equitable development throughout Indonesia, the government is using an acceleration strategy through the National Strategic Projects Program (NSP). The project is strategic in nature and aims to encourage growth and equitable development in order to create prosperity for communities. Until 2023, the government has carried out 37 PSNs worth IDR 475.4 trillion. The project has now been carried out in various forms of infrastructure including 7 dams, 3 ports, 5 toll roads, 4 zones, 5 railway sectors, 3 airports, 1 energy sector, 1 education sector, technology sector, 5 border posts. (PLBN), and 2 electricity. With the addition of this regulation, the total PSN realized from 2016 to 2023 reached 190 PSN, with an investment value of IDR 1,515.4 trillion, and it is estimated to have absorbed direct labor of 2.71 million. It cannot be denied that the PSN is an important government initiative intended to lay a solid foundation for Indonesia's economic growth. This means that it is hoped that through the PSN it can create lasting benefits for society and the economy as a whole. In order to discuss various issues raised regarding the development of the PSN, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, as chairman of the Committee for Accelerating the Delivery of Priority Infrastructure (KPPIP), attended an internal meeting to accelerate the PSN chaired by President Joko. Widodo at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Monday (3/18/2024). “In total, from 2016 to February 2024, 195 PSNs have been completed and are fully operational worth IDR 1,519 trillion. “Meanwhile, 77 projects and 13 programs are in the construction or partial operation phase, worth IDR 2,960.7 trillion,” Coordinating Minister Airlangga said in a press conference after the meeting internal. Coordinating Minister Airlangga also said that there were 41 NSPs expected to be completed in 2024, including 5 projects to be completed between January and March 2024, 24 projects to be completed between April and September 2024, and 12 projects to be completed. between October and December 2024. The meeting also highlighted that a number of obstacles remained, particularly related to land acquisition and land use planning issues. This issue occurred in 36 PSNs scheduled for completion between April and December 2024. On the occasion, Coordinating Minister Airlangga also said that the support of all stakeholders was needed to immediately achieve the NSP target. Coordinating Minister Airlangga also pointed out several PSNs in particular, namely the PSN of the Gilimanuk-negara-Pekutatan-Antosari-mengwi toll road, which requires support for land acquisition through the National Institute asset management (LMAN). Airlangga further said this support was necessary as the program had moved from unsolicited to solicited. Therefore, PSN still needs additional funds for land acquisition through LMAN, amounting to approximately IDR 3.9 trillion. The next PSN is the Fakfak Pupuk industrial zone which requires acceleration of the process of liberation of forest areas and compensation of customary rights over an area of ​​approximately 500 ha. Then there is the Batang PSN Integrated Industrial Zone which requires a certain natural gas price (HGBT) incentive for anchor tenants which will operate in October 2024. Regarding the new PSN, during the meeting it was reported that there were 14 new PSN proposals for the period November 2023-February 2024, taking into account project preparation factors, private sector financing (without support for the APBN), support for economic equality and job creation. , and receive support from sectoral ministries. Besides the new PSN proposal, there are also two proposals to adjust the nomenclature and add the scope of programs to the PSN list. “And there is an adjustment in the nomenclature of the PSN, a change in the scope of the PSN itself,” concluded Coordinating Minister Airlangga. Regarding the proposed new PSN, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) confirmed that he has approved the addition of 14 new PSNs whose construction will begin this year. The 14 new PSNs are private initiatives. “This new PSN will create jobs and does not require APBN. “The project has been approved by the President,” he said. The following 14 National Strategic Projects (NSPs) were approved by President Jokowi, namely Pantai Indah Kapuk Tropical Concept, Wiraraja Industrial Area Galang Island, North Hub Development Project Offshore East Kalimantan, Neo Energy Industrial Area Parimo Industrial Estate Central Sulawesi, Patimban Industrial. Subang Subang Industrial Zone, Giga Industrial Park Industrial Zone, Southeast Sulawesi, Kolaka Resource Industrial Zone, Southeast Sulawesi, Stargate Astra Industrial Zone, Southeast Sulawesi, Waterfront Coastal Zone of Surabaya, Neo Energy Morowali Area, Central Sulawesi, Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD) Integrated Area, Toapaya Bintan Riau Regional Industry, North Jakarta Harbor Road II Section Toll Road and Downtown Jakarta Toll Road Bandung. Author: Firman Hidranto

Editor: Ratna Nuraini/Elvira Inda Sari

