Weekly Tech Recap: PM Modi and Bill Gates' take on India's tech revolution, Apple's WWDC 2024 announcement, and more

Elon Musk Shares Update on X 'Everything App,' Says 'It Will Come Full Circle'

Elon Musk, owner of X Corp, shared updates on microblogging platform X, which aims to become an “Everything App” similar to WeChat. The platform has already introduced features such as job search and plans to offer a wide range of services including audio/video calling, video streaming enhancements and a job search feature named X Hiring .

Musk highlighted the platform's evolution from Twitter 1.0 to a global application and discussed plans for future enhancements such as X Dating and a news distribution service called X Wire. The introduction of live video features in Spaces further improves the user experience.

Additionally, Musk aims to create a single platform where users can perform various activities, from checking bank balances to finding dates, ultimately transforming X into a versatile platform for social interaction, professional networking and dissemination of information.

Apple WWDC 2024 announced

Apple has officially announced that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held online from June 10 to 14, 2024. The event will focus on showcasing advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and new software visionOS. Apple aims to support developers by giving them access to experts and information about new tools and features.

According to reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the iOS 18 update is expected to be one of the biggest in Apple's history, potentially making up for the limited hardware improvements in the upcoming iPhone 16. As WWDC continues is traditionally focused on software, there have been occasional hardware announcements. , although no reliable source has confirmed any for this year. Expected unveils include iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2. However, these updates are unlikely to be available immediately, and users are expected to receive them after the iPhone series launches 16 in September.

From AI to Deepfake: Takeaways from the discussion between PM Modi and Bill Gates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed India's technological advancements with Bill Gates, highlighting the country's efforts to democratize technology and prevent monopolies. He highlighted initiatives such as the “Namo Drone Didi” program aimed at promoting technology among women.

Modi showcased India's integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into governance, citing its use at the G20 summit and at cultural events. He also highlighted the need to address the challenges posed by AI, including deepfake technology, by proposing measures such as comprehensive training in AI systems and establishing a regulatory legal framework.

OpenAI unveils its Voice Engine voice cloning tool

OpenAI introduced Voice Engine, a revolutionary technology capable of accurately reproducing a person's voice with just 15 seconds of recorded speech. Despite its revolutionary potential, the company chose to limit its release to a select group of early testers due to concerns about misuse and associated risks.

Recent incidents, such as AI-generated voice impersonations in political contexts, highlight the urgency of responsible deployment of this technology. OpenAI distinguishes itself by prioritizing ethical considerations, requiring strict guidelines from testers, including obtaining consent before impersonating individuals. This cautious approach aligns with the company's history, which is reminiscent of its previous publishing strategy with Sora, a video generator.

OpenAI's recent trademark filings suggest a move toward expanding its presence in the speech recognition and digital voice assistant market, potentially positioning itself as a competitor to established players like Amazon's Alexa. The development and deployment of Voice Engine and similar technologies are poised to significantly influence the future of human-computer interaction, presenting both unprecedented opportunities and challenges.

Microsoft and OpenAI forge $100 billion plan for Stargate supercomputer

According to a recent report from The Information, Microsoft and OpenAI are collaborating on a revolutionary data center project dubbed “Stargate,” which is expected to come to fruition by 2028 with a potential cost of up to $100 billion. This ambitious venture aims to meet the growing demand for AI data centers due to the rapid adoption of generative AI technology.

Microsoft is expected to lead the funding, surpassing current data center spending. The project includes a series of phases, with the “Stargate” positioned as the ultimate achievement by 2028. Specialized AI chips, which can cost up to $40,000 each, make up a significant portion of the projected spending. Microsoft's commitment to advancing AI is evident through the announcement of custom-designed computer chips. Total projected spending could exceed $115 billion, reflecting a substantial investment compared to previous years.

Tech layoffs continue in March 2024

In March 2024, major tech giants including Apple, Dell, and Ericsson made significant layoffs, attributing them primarily to cost-cutting measures. Apple's firing of engineers in Asia and the United States was prompted by the failure of efforts to develop microLED displays for future Apple Watches, as reported by Bloomberg.

Dell announced a loss of nearly 6,000 jobs amid slowing demand for PCs, leading to an 11% drop in fourth-quarter revenue. Ericsson's decision to cut 1,200 jobs in Sweden was driven by falling demand for 5G network equipment, anticipating a tough mobile network market in 2024.

Additionally, Turnitin laid off around 15 employees, with CEO Chris Caren previously suggesting that AI would streamline operations. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has announced a 50 per cent reduction in expenses and restructuring of its technology and innovation center.

IBM also announced job cuts in its marketing and communications division, without specifying the number of employees affected. Layoffs.fyi reported a total of 56,858 job cuts in the tech sector in 2024, suggesting ongoing corrections for excessive hiring during the pandemic surge amid prolonged economic challenges and a technology slowdown.

Published: Mar 30, 2024, 5:03 PM IST

