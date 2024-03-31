Trump social media company defies expectations in stock market debut





The parent company of former President Trump's Truth Social platform defied expectations in its first week as an IPO.

Trump Media & Technology Group's stock closed at around $62 per share on Thursday after a week of up-and-down trading. Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), the “blank check” company that Trump Media merged with last week, closed at $49.99 per share the day before the newly merged company went public.

Trump Media shares rose as high as $79.38 in their first week of trading before settling near $62 on Thursday, the last day of trading before Easter. The company's market capitalization was about $8.4 billion as of Thursday, according to CNBC data.

Despite its strong performance this week, parent company Truth Social has had a less-than-stellar performance in 2023, generating just $3.4 million in revenue in the first nine months of the year and posting a net loss of $49 million. dollars during the same period, according to regulatory authorities. deposits.

The disconnect between Trump Media's strong market debut and the reality of its financial results places it firmly in the category of “meme stocks,” experts said, arguing that enthusiasm for the former president appears to be a key driver of action.

“This is an approximation of support for Donald Trump and nothing more, period,” Thomas Hayes, president and managing member of Great Hill Capital, told The Hill.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Hayes added. “But then again, the same could be said of Donald Trump.”

Former President Donald Trump speaks Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Jay Ritter, a finance professor at the University of Florida and an expert on initial public offerings (IPOs), estimates that Trump Media's stock is actually worth about $2 per share, based on the $300 million infusion. dollars resulting from its merger with DWAC, which has been finalized. Monday.

The merger between DWAC and Trump Media was a major victory for the former president and his media company after years of setbacks and regulatory scrutiny. Trump owns 78,750,000 shares of the company, according to regulatory filings, which are worth nearly $4.9 billion based on Trump Media's closing price on Thursday.

“With its transition to a public company, Truth Social aims to robustly expand and improve the platform, while vehemently defending the free speech rights of our users. We are leading an entire movement to reaffirm free speech in the digital space,” said Shannon Devine, spokesperson for Truth Social.

In a statement to The Hill, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said Truth Social “is hot as a gun” and “the only place, outside of speeches and interviews, where the American people can receive President Trump’s message directly from him.”

The passion that Trump supporters feel for the former president aligns with the “quasi-religious fervor” needed to fuel a meme stock, said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, a brokerage firm.

“It takes a large group to have confidence in the company that goes beyond normal investment criteria,” Sosnick said.

The concept of meme stocks first emerged in 2021, when a group of Reddit users encouraged people to buy shares of GameStop, a long-suffering video game retailer, driving up the price of professional investors who had sold the stock short.

AMC Entertainment, BlackBerry and Bed, Bath & Beyond were also part of the meme stock craze in 2021, as twenty-somethings, largely driven by nostalgia, bought shares in companies popular from their childhood, Sosnick said.

“It's not really about investment decisions anymore in the sense of looking at price-to-earnings ratio, discounted cash flow,” he said of meme stock investors. “All the things people use to evaluate a company no longer matter. Because it's a question of faith. It's about being part of something bigger.

In the case of Trump Media, it's about supporting the former president.

“If you are 30, 40 or 50 percent of the country who wants to support Donald Trump, there is no more effective way to do it than to buy stock in this company and hold it until the period election,” Hayes said.

Trump owns about 58% of Trump Media, meaning he could make billions from the company. The former president currently does not have access to the money due to a lock-up clause preventing him from selling the shares for six months.

However, Hayes noted that within six months — or sooner if Trump receives a waiver from the board — “he will have access to billions of dollars that he can spend on advertising, the campaign and his legal costs”.

As the former president prepares for a rematch with President Biden in November, his campaign lags significantly behind Biden's in fundraising during the first months of 2024.

Biden's campaign raised $42 million in January, while Trump's key committees raised just $13.8 million. The former president stepped up his fundraising in February with just over $20 million in total, but Biden raised $53 million.

Trump also faces considerable legal costs. Its fundraising committees spent about $50 million on legal fees last year. In the first two months of 2024 alone, Trump's leadership PAC, Save America, spent more than $8 million on legal consulting fees.

On the front page of The Hill

Civil judgments against the former president are also beginning to pile up. Trump's lawyers said last week that it would be “impossible” for him to secure a half-billion-dollar bond to appeal his civil fraud case in New York. Bail was ultimately reduced to $175 million.

Trump's media rally showed signs of running out of steam Thursday as the stock fell 6.4 percent and closed $4.26 below its opening price that day.

But Sosnick said meme stocks can stay high much longer than expected. Four years after the GameStop craze, the video game retailer still boasts a price-to-earnings ratio above 600, which Sosnick called “obscene.”

“They kind of stay at overvalued levels longer than you would think, again, because you have a very dedicated group of investors,” he told The Hill.

Hayes warned against attempting to short the stock and against “betting on the longevity” of Trump supporters.

“I would say betting against them is a bad decision because they have shown that they are loyal through thick and thin,” he said.

“Even if the value of the company is detached from the price at which it trades in the market, the ability to obtain further support and continued support for as long as Trump needs it from of his supporters,” Hayes added.

