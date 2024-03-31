Economists welcome Prabowo's decision to continue Jokowi's agenda





Palm oil. Photo: MI.

Jakarta: The government of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) approved the continuation of the National Action Plan for Sustainable Oil Palm Plantations (RAN-KSB) which will be continued by the new government under the leadership of Prabowo Subianto in 2024-2029 . Responding to the joint decision, Economic Reform Center (Core) Research Director Piter Abdullah said Prabowo Subianto's decision to maintain the RAN-KSB was the right step, after the government stipulated Presidential Instruction (Inpres) number 6 of 2019 concerning the RAN-KSB 2019-2024. The Presidential Instruction mandates 14 ministries/institutions, 26 provincial governments producing palm oil centers and 217 district governments producing palm oil centers to implement the RAN-KSB program as a road to improve the sustainable governance of palm oil as a whole. RAN KSB is a government initiative to improve governance of palm oil industry development, Piter Abdullah was quoted as saying by Indonesian media, Sunday March 31, 2024. According to Piter, Indonesia is currently the country with the largest palm oil producer in the world and this deserves special attention from the next government to improve the national economy, including implementing the Instruction presidential which includes 5 components, 28 programs, 92 activities and 118 outings. Palm oil itself is Indonesia's flagship product. Improving governance will increase the role of the palm oil industry in Indonesia's economy, he said. As is known, the five components of the RAN-KSB, as stated in Presidential Instruction No. 6 of 2019, are strengthening data, strengthening coordination and infrastructure, increasing capacity and producer capacity, environmental management and monitoring, plantation governance and dispute resolution, and support for accelerating the implementation of the Indonesian Sustainable Palm Oil (ISPO) certification and improving market access for palm oil products. management of Indonesian palm oil wealth Through these policies, Piter is absolutely confident that the new government will be able to manage Indonesia's palm oil wealth well and generate big profits for the country, and this is the hope of all parties. “Of course the hope is to improve the national economy,” he explained. Piter also confirmed that regulations related to RAN-KSB should become a barrier or binding force so that policymakers are not arbitrary in making policies related to palm oil management in Indonesia. However, unscrupulous officials have been implicated in oil palm management problems. It is known that Indonesia is the largest palm oil producing country in the world, with a total production of more than 56 million tons and exports reaching 26.33 million tons, which will be one of the government strategies to improve the national economy. Interestingly, Indonesia recorded the export value of palm oil and its derivatives in 2023 reaching $28.45 billion, accounting for 11.6% of total non-oil and gas exports and absorbing more than 16 million workers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.metrotvnews.com/read/NA0CjEmg-ekonom-sambut-positif-keputusan-prabowo-lanjutan-program-jokowi

