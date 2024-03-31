Politics
Keir Starmer must wait longer for his '99%' moment – but Labor is desperate to avoid election complacency | Political news
It's no wonder Labor desperately needs a general election now and is bitterly disappointed that Rishi Sunak has “bottled” them, in Keir Starmer's words, and is sticking to his plan not to not organize them until the fall at the earliest.
Sir John Curtice, the UK's polling guru, publicly stated that there was a “99% chance that Work forming the next administration.”
What could go wrong for Labor between now and the voters' verdict?
Curtice's one-in-a-hundred chance of failing is comforting to Sir Keir Starmerbut no one around him considers the victory a fait accompli.
No one made a mistake like Cherie Blair did in the run-up to the 1997 election, when she argued with ITN's political editor about 'when' not 'if' the family would be in Downing Street.
Party members from all sides, including the shadow cabinet, regional organisers, special advisers and press officers, are summoned to headquarters for “no-nonsense” pep talks.
Trump's 2016 victory is a warning against complacency
Earlier this year, Starmer's campaign manager, Morgan McSweeney, even produced a slide deck on the theme “Polls don't predict the future.”
He lists recent examples, including Australia, Germany and Norway, where a party's sustained lead in opinion polls has fallen short of the day. Hillary Clinton's defeat by Trump in 2016 is Proof A.
The country is three months and three months closer to the elections.
Labor maintained its remarkable lead of around 18 points for another three months, a gap that is as wide as it has been in the two years since Boris Johnson slipped.
And any local difficulties for Starmer are overshadowed by the ongoing problems for conservatives.
Even if he tries to highlight a slight improvement in the economic situation, Rishi Sunak has been plagued by further resignations.
However, the Labor leadership is preparing for a “shrinking of the polls”.
The May 2 local elections in England and Wales will be a big test of the “real votes in real boxes”, which politicians always say they prefer to polls.
In the last round of these elections, the Conservatives were in the lead with a vote share calculated at 40%, compared to Labor's 30%. These tables need to be more than reversed if Labor is to live up to its advanced predictions, with the Conservatives falling towards a vote share in the low 20s.
This would mean a net loss for the Conservatives of around 500 seats, more than half of those they currently hold.
Public interest, like voter turnout, tends to be higher during major mayoral elections.
In London, the government changed the rules of the first-past-the-post system to hurt Labor's chances. Sadiq Khan win a third term.
Some conservative activists are also playing a dirty role against him – as seen this week in a dark online video containing footage taken from New York and backed by a questionable presentation of crime statistics.
Khan says this is his toughest election, but he seems unlikely to be beaten by Susan Hall, the Conservative candidate for mayor of the capital.
By any measure, it would be a major shock if Labor failed to win back Blackpool South in parliamentary by-electionwhich the conservatives hope to bury in the excitement of local election day.
Conservatives have greater hopes elsewhere following the de facto bankruptcy of Birmingham council.
It would be a huge blow to them if Andy Street was not re-elected as Mayor of the West Midlands. Especially if it comes with a defeat in the Tees Valley for Sunak's controversial poster boy, Lord (Ben) Houchen.
Conversely, should Labor underperform and the Conservatives hold on to some trophy mayors, there is further speculation that Sunak may be tempted to stand in the general election in June. Not everyone agrees.
Great John Major of the years observed that “it is very difficult to persuade a Prime Minister to lose now because he will only lose worse later”.
A summer general election could be held in another way if the Conservative local election results are very bad.
In this scenario, Sunak's allies expect him to visit the country rather than face a vote of no confidence from Tory MPs.
Labor's will to win
Assuming the government struggles throughout the summer, parliament is expected to finalize legislation on Rwanda's expulsion when it returns from its Easter break in mid-April.
Conservatives hope for a boost in popularity if a plane takes off soon afterward — or at least reduce the threat from reformists and others on the right.
Sir Keir Starmer is also likely to find himself grappling with divisive elements within his party over the summer. There is no sign of peace in any of the conflict zones of Israel-Gaza Or Ukraine-Russia.
Jeremy Corbyn and his supporters do not share Starmer's instincts in either conflict.
There are many pro-Palestinians among Labor's likely voters. A divisive decision on whether to reintegrate Diane Abbott The arrival within the party looms, as does the choice of the Labor candidate who will stand in Corbyn's Islington North constituency.
Greater Manchester Police have reopened their investigations into the deputy chief Angela Rayner's alleged non-payment of capital gains tax At her place.
Labour’s will to win is currently as strong as the Conservatives’ is weak. This, along with firm discipline from the leadership, should keep the party largely united.
Some, on both the left and the right, will continue to speak out – amplified by the many conservative sympathizers in the media.
In the space of a few days this week, left-wing polemicist Owen Jones announced his resignation from the Labor Party and Peter Mandelson fired a warning shot on behalf of business against Rayner's proposed new deal for workers.
Likely dates when PM heads to polls after tough conferences
As things stand, the party conference season is expected to proceed normally in September.
If they turn out as they should, any Labor discontent will surface in Liverpool, while the Conservatives will attempt to use Birmingham to launch their general election campaign.
Some expect Sunak to use his leader's speech to confirm that polling day will be Thursday October 24, the day he will be exactly two years as prime minister.
Two hard-core former ministers told me their working assumption is that this won't happen until November 14 or 21, after the November 5 US election. If it's Assethe will not fail to get his hands dirty in British politics.
No Prime Minister, I am assured, would spoil Christmas by waiting until the last legal date, the end of January 2025, but, in extremis, December 19 this year remains a possibility, in the hope of repeating some of the Boris JohnsonThe 2019 differential turnout coup.
Better late than never. It appears that Sir Keir Starmer still has many months to travel to the land Curtice promised for this general election.
