Trump releases video showing image of Biden tied to back of truck

Former President Donald Trump released a video Friday featuring an image of President Joe Biden tied up in the back of a pickup truck.

Trump said the message was filmed on Long Island on Thursday, while he attended the wake for NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, who was killed during a traffic stop this week. The video shows two trucks with flags and stickers expressing support for Trump; Biden's image was on the back of the second truck.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement: “This photo was in the back of a pickup truck traveling on the highway. Democrats and crazed lunatics have not only called for vile violence against President Trump and his family, they are actually using the justice system against him as a weapon.

Biden campaign spokesperson Michael Tyler told CNN in a statement: “This image of Donald Trump is the kind of bullshit you post when you call for bloodshed or when you tell the Proud Boys to stay back and stay there. Trump regularly incites political violence and it's time people took him seriously, just ask the Capitol Police officers who were attacked protecting our democracy on January 6th.

Asked to comment on the video, the U.S. Secret Service said it does not confirm or comment on protective intelligence matters.

The video is another example of Trump using dark and violent imagery in his campaign messages, as his penchant for inflammatory rhetoric appears to support his White House bid.

Trump warned earlier this month that if he lost the 2024 election, it would be a bloodbath for the U.S. auto industry and the country.

The remark comes as Trump has promised a 100% tariff on cars made outside the United States, arguing that domestic auto manufacturing would only be protected if he was elected. The comment also comes amid a long-running feud over the auto industry, unions, the transition to electric vehicles and auto factories in Mexico.

The former president said in December that migrants were poisoning the blood of the United States and cited Russian President Vladimir Putin to attack Biden as a threat to democracy.

His comments are part of a trend of expressing attachment to foreign leaders who use undemocratic measures to maintain power.

In another instance, Trump used the word vermin to describe his political rivals during a campaign event in New Hampshire in November, drawing widespread condemnation, including from Biden, who likened his comments to the language that we heard in Nazi Germany.

Trump told the crowd: “We will eliminate the communists, Marxists, fascists and radical left-wing thugs who live like vermin within the confines of our country, and he warned that the real threat does not come from radical right. The real threat comes from the radical left, and it grows every day.

