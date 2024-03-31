'Surprising': PM Narendra Modi slams Congress for 'abruptly ceding' Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka | Latest news India





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the Congress for “ruthlessly” ceding Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka in the 1970s. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the article was revealing. (Archive photo) Prime Minister Modi, sharing a news article giving a detailed account of the events that led to Sri Lanka taking over the island, wrote on X that the Congress party cannot be trusted. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. “Revealing and surprising! New facts reveal how Congress gave Katchatheevu mercilessly. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people's minds – we can never trust Congress,” he wrote on x. He also accused the Congress of weakening the unity of India. “Weakening the unity, integrity and interests of India has been the way of working of the Congress for the last 75 years and it continues,” he added. The article claims that former Prime Minister (late) Jawaharlal Nehru had dismissed the issue as inconsequential. He also claimed that the article was dropped despite strong protests from the opposition against the decision. Also read: 'Indira Gandhi govt gave': PM Modi in Lok Sabha accuses Congress of partition Last year, Prime Minister Modi had told Parliament that the Gandhi government of India had given Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka in 1974. “These people have divided mother India into three parts for political reasons…,” Prime Minister Modi had said in the Lok Sabha. “Katchatheevu is an island between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. Someone gave it to another country. This happened under the leadership of Indira Gandhi,” he had said. Also read: Resolving the fishing conflict between India and Sri Lanka The island, located between Rameswaram (India) and Sri Lanka, was traditionally used by Sri Lankan and Indian fishermen. In 1974, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi accepted Katchatheevu as Sri Lankan territory. Prime Minister Modi also raised the issue at a recent rally in Tamil Nadu. Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MP Stalin claimed that the Prime Minister had “blatantly lied” during his rally in Kanyakumari on March 15, claiming that Tamil Nadu fishermen were facing problems from Sri Lanka only because of the past “sin” of the DMK. “The people of Tamil Nadu know the real story quite well that Katchatheevu Island was ceded (1974 and 1976 agreements) to Sri Lanka despite the strong opposition of the DMK government. Is the Prime Minister naive to “There is no point in believing that a state government can cede part of the country to another country,” Stalin wrote in an article on X. With contributions from PTI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/startling-pm-modi-slams-congress-for-callously-giving-away-katchatheevu-island-to-sri-lanka-101711860374728.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos