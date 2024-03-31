Some Trump allies in Congress already support his ideas on January 6 deportations and pardons for 2025.





WASHINGTON — As Donald Trump campaigns on promises of mass deportations and pardons for those convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, his ideas are meeting little resistance and some enthusiasm from a new era of Republicans in Congress.

It's a change from the first time around, when the presumptive Republican presidential nominee faced initial skepticism and, occasionally, the uproar of condemnation.

Rather than being seen as campaign bluster or Trump speaking his mind to rouse his most devoted voters, his words are embraced as party platforms, potentially capable of moving quickly from rhetoric to reality with a West Wing on standby and crucial support from key corners of the world. American parliament.

We're going to have to deport some people, Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, one of Trump's biggest supporters, said days after campaigning alongside Trump in his home state.

As Democratic President Joe Biden and his allies sound the alarm over Trump's proposed second-term agenda and his promise that he would be a “dictator,” the Republican Party in Congress is undergoing a massive political realignment toward Trump's Make America project. Great move again.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who has clashed with Trump at times, including over the Capitol riots, while pushing through dozens of his judicial picks, is preparing to resign as leader at the end of the year. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., faces constant threats of ouster.

Among MAGA-aligned newcomers, such as Vance, who has yet to be elected under Trump's presidency, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who was elected as Trump lost to Biden in 2020, Vance and Greene are both considered prospects. Trump's choice of vice president.

Greene, who recently filed a motion to force Johnson out of the presidency, said it was too early to discuss a policy agenda for a second term or who will fill wing posts west.

While campaigning for Trump, she said her priority is simply winning the election.

Other Republicans in the House and Senate often shrug their shoulders when asked about Trump's agenda, pointing to policies they like and others they might support.

Meanwhile, a group of former Trump officials at the White House in Washington are releasing policy documents, drafting executive actions and preparing the legislation that would be needed to turn Trump's ideas into reality. These efforts are distinct from the Trump campaign, whose top leaders have repeatedly insisted that outside groups do not speak for them, even though many group leaders would be in line to serve in a new Trump administration .

If Trump wins, we will have a plan and the staff ready to go, said Paul Dans, a former Trump administration official who directs the conservative Heritage Foundation's Project 2025, which collects thousands of resumes and trains staff for a possible second Trump. administration.

Trump himself suggested setting up a tiny office on the steps of the Capitol so he could sign documents on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2025.

On day one of President Trump's new administration, Americans will have a strong leader,” said Karoline Leavitt, the campaign's national press secretary.

Congress backed down at times during the first Trump administration, with a group of Republicans joining Democrats to kill some of his proposals.

Republicans and Democrats resisted White House efforts to requisition funds for a U.S.-Mexico border wall, leading to the longest government shutdown in history. Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona, who died in 2018, rejected Trump's efforts to repeal the health law known as the Affordable Care Act.

And after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn his 2020 loss to Biden, 10 House Republicans voted to impeach Trump for inciting insurrection and seven Republican senators voted to condemn him. Many of those lawmakers have since left Congress. One of them, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, is retiring at the end of his term. If the Senate had convicted Trump, it could then have decided to bar him from ever holding federal office again.

As a result, there are now fewer lawmakers in Congress willing or able to stand up to Trump or publicly oppose his agenda, as he has effectively commandeered the party apparatus, including the Republican National Committee, as his.

These people are all sort of flushed out, said Jason Chaffetz, a former Republican Party official close to Trump's allies on and off Capitol Hill.

Trump continues to falsely claim the 2020 election was stolen and says he should be immune from a four-count federal indictment alleging he defrauded Americans by attempting to cancel the results. He has made Jan. 6 the cornerstone of his 2024 campaign and often refers to those imprisoned over the attack as hostages.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, one of the leaders of efforts to challenge the Jan. 6 certification of voters, said he disagreed with the idea of ​​a blanket pardon for people found guilty of the riots. Some 1,300 people have been charged.

But he said he was closely watching the upcoming Supreme Court lawsuit challenging the rioters' interference with an official proceeding, which could call into question hundreds of cases, including some of the charges against Trump.

My view is: Let's see what the Supreme Court says about this, Hawley said.

Sen. Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, once a staunch critic of Trump after their fierce rivalry during the 2016 campaign, said anyone who participated in violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 should be prosecuted. But Cruz, who also helped contest the 2020 election that day, was open to forgiveness for others.

One of the saddest legacies of the Biden presidency,” he said, is what he calls the militarization of the Justice Department to persecute “thousands of people who engaged in peaceful protests.

Perhaps Trump's most enduring campaign promise in 2024 is his repeated pledge to launch the largest domestic deportation operation in American history, reigniting debates over immigration and border security that have contributed to to define his presidency.

He cites as a model the Eisenhower-era immigrant roundup, which goes well beyond his 2017 travel ban on migrants from majority-Muslim countries or family separations at the U.S.-U.S. border. Mexico.

Senator Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida, has been a leader on immigration issues, particularly the 2013 bill that provided a 10-year path to citizenship for immigrants to the United States without legal papers, although that it ultimately failed to become law.

But as migrant crossings have reached record levels during Biden's term, Rubio said: “Whether they're being deported in the hearings they're waiting for, they're being expelled through efforts to speed up the process, something will have to happen.

No one said it would be easy, but something is going to have to happen with all the people who have come here, he said.

Vance added: I think you have to be open to deporting anyone who came into the country illegally. »

Vanessa Cardenas, a former Biden campaign official who now runs the advocacy organization Americas Voice, said she worries that Trump's allies in a second term actually know how to pull the levers of government.

I fear there is a bit of amnesia about the cruelty of his policies, she said, describing the fear of migrant communities. Our level of tolerance for his language and ideas continues to increase.”

__

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/trumps-allies-congress-support-2025-ideas-deportations-jan-108678086 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos