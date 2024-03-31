Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington rent Karan Johar's apartment in Mumbai at 9 lakh per month: report | Bollywood





Actor Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington have reportedly rented a house together in Mumbai. According to Money Control, Imran and Lekha rented the apartment in the city's Bandra area from director Karan Johar. The rent of the apartment is 9 lakh per month. (Also Read | Imran Khan Confirms He's Divorced From Avantika, Says His New Girlfriend Lekha Washington Is Not A Homewrecker)

Imran Khan is in a relationship with Lekha Washington. Imran and Lekha stay together in Bandra

According to the report, the Bandra apartment is a sea-facing space. The couple will now stay in Clefepete's three-storey apartment in Carter Road. It is located next to where Aamir Khan, actor and Imran's uncle, used to rent an apartment. The agreement was registered on March 20. It has a duration of three years, according to the report citing real estate database platform Zapkey.

Imran was earlier staying at his bungalow at Pali Hill in Bandra. Previously, he married Avantika Malik in 2011. But they divorced in 2019. They are parents to a daughter, Imara. Rumors about their separation started in 2019, but neither Imran nor Avantika made any comments on the matter. Last year, it was reported that Imran and Avantika had decided to part ways.

Imran's relationship with Lekha

Recently, Imran confirmed his relationship with Lekha Washington. Speaking in an interview with Vogue India, Imran had said, “The speculation that I am romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I have been divorced and separated since February 2019.

He had also said, “There is this narrative that Lekha is a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic, but it also takes away my agency as an individual. Lekha and I became close during the lockdown, a year and a half after my separation from Avantika and almost a year after she separated from her partner, not her husband as was widely reported.

Imran and Lekha recently attended his cousin Ira Khan's wedding together.

