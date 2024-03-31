Congress 'ruthlessly' ceded Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka: PM Modi's big attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the Congress for its decision to hand over the strategic Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka in the 1970s, accusing the party of “weakening” the integrity and interests of the country.

PM Modi's response came after a Right to Information (RTI) report revealed how the Congress government led by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi handed over Katchatheevu Island to the Sri Lanka in 1974.

Terming the RTI report “eye-opening and surprising”, PM Modi said the move had “angered” the people and “the Congress can never be trusted”.

“Revealing and surprising! New facts reveal how the Congress mercilessly abandoned Katchatheevu. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people's minds: we can never trust the Congress! Weakening unity, integrity and “India's interests has been the way Congress works for 75 years and counting,” PM Modi wrote on X, while quoting a media report.

Katchatheevu Island is where fishermen from Tamil Nadu go to districts like Rameshwaram as Indian waters are depleted of fish. The fishermen crossed the International Maritime Border (IMBL) to reach the island but were stopped by the Sri Lankan navy.

WHAT DOES THE RTI SAY ABOUT THE KATCHATHEEVU NUMBER?

The report is based on an RTI response to Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai regarding the then Indira Gandhi government's decision in 1974 to cede the Palk Strait territory to the neighboring country.

In June 1974, the decision to hand over Katchatheevu was conveyed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi by the then Foreign Minister Kewal Singh.

Singh had mentioned the zamindari rights of the Raja of Ramnad (Ramanathapuram) and Sri Lanka's inability to present evidence to prove its claim to hold Katchatheevu.

However, the foreign minister also said Sri Lanka had a “very determined position” on Katchatheevu and cited “documents” showing the key island is part of the Kingdom of Jaffnapatnam, as well as Dutch and British maps , reported the Times of India.

He added that Sri Lanka, which was previously called Ceylon during this pre-independence period, had been putting its sovereignty over Katchatheevu at stake since 1925 without protest from India. He cited a 1970 second opinion by lawyer MC Setalvad, who had said that Katchatheevu “was and is with Sri Lanka and not with India”.

Zamindari rights for the maintenance of Katchatheevu and its fisheries were granted to the Raja of Ramnad by the British East India Company. This lasted from 1875 to 1948 and was handed over to Madras State following the abolition of zamindari rights. However, the Raja of Ramnad continued to exercise his zamindari rights independently, without having to pay taxes to Sri Lanka.

On the other hand, India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, on May 10, 1961, dismissed the island issue as “inconsequential.” This happened against the backdrop that the Indian Navy was not allowed to conduct exercises on Katchatheevu without permission from the Ceylon Air Force.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Joint Secretary (Rights and Treaties) K Krishna Rao said India has a good legal record and this could be leveraged to secure fishing rights on the island , according to the RTI.

The handover of Katchatheevu was an important issue during Lok Sabha campaigns in Tamil Nadu due to sovereignty issues and geopolitical implications.

The decision also impacted fishermen from both countries who depend on the waters around Katchatheevu for their livelihood. In recent years, Indian fishermen, mostly from Tamil Nadu, have often been arrested by the Sri Lankan navy.

THE BJP REACTS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reprimanded the Congress and said the party “has no regrets” after “voluntarily” abandoning Katchatheevu.

“Slow applause for the Congress! They willingly gave up Katchatheevu and had no regrets about that either. Sometimes a Congress MLA talks about dividing the nation and sometimes they denigrate Indian culture and traditions. This shows that “They are against the unity and integrity of the country. India. They only want to divide or break our nation,” he wrote on X.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Indian fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan authorities were detained and confronted by the authorities. He criticized the DMK and Congress for not raising the issue.

“On the issue of Katchatheevu, I would like to remind the entire nation that it belonged to India till 1974 and it is just 25 km from the Tamil Nadu coast of India. Earlier, Indian fishermen were going there, but during the reign of Indira Gandhi, the government of the day, handed it over to Sri Lanka,” he told a press conference.

“In this agreement, it was also said that no Indian fishermen could go there. Due to this, many fishermen were arrested and incarcerated and faced atrocities. Neither the DMK nor the Congress raised the issue,” he added.

