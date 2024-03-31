DUP's Jeffrey Donaldson could 'lose his knighthood' if convicted of rape | Politics | News





Sir Jeffrey Donaldson could be stripped of his knighthood if found guilty of rape, sources have claimed. It comes as the 61-year-old Northern Irish politician resigned as DUP leader after being accused of historic sex offences. He is due to appear in court on April 24 in Newry, County Down, after being arrested and charged by police. Mr Donaldson was arrested on Thursday afternoon alongside a 57-year-old woman and strongly denies the allegations. Mr Donaldson could also be removed from the Privy Council following the allegations. Talk to the mailone source said there was historical precedent for the forced removal of a member of the Privy Council upon a criminal conviction.

They explained: In the event of conviction, the Prime Minister has the option of advising Her Majesty to seek removal by formal submission. The source added that it was also possible for a member of the Privy Council to leave voluntarily if necessary. Following the allegations, the DUP released a statement on social media platform

They added: In accordance with party rules, party leaders have suspended Mr Donaldson from membership pending the outcome of legal proceedings. Party leaders have unanimously appointed MP Gavin Robinson as interim party leader. On social media, Labor MP Jess Philips said: “To be clear on the arrests of Jeffrey Donaldson. It will still be entirely legitimate for Donaldson to come to Westminster due to the delay and watering down of the proposed safeguarding changes. The reason it was watered down has more to do with the Conservative leadership races than security. So totally legitimate for a man accused of rape to jump into an elevator completely alone with me or my team.

Mr Donaldson's announcement came weeks after he decided to bring the DUP back into a power-sharing deal in Northern Ireland, having led the party since July 2021. The DUP returned to Stormont earlier this year after securing a new deal and a series of assurances over Northern Ireland's constitutional position in the UK. If Mr Donaldson lost his knighthood, it would not be the first time someone had been stripped of the honour. Former Royal Bank of Scotland boss Fred Goodwin, Robert Mugabe and former spy Anthony Blunt also lost their knighthoods.

