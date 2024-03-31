Tayyip Erdogan faces main rival in Turkey's local elections – World





ISTANBUL: Turks vote Sunday in nationwide municipal elections focused on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's bid to regain control of Istanbul from his main rival Ekrem Imamoglu, who aims to reassert the opposition as a political force after bitter electoral defeats last year. Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu dealt Erdogan and his AKP party the biggest electoral blow in his two decades in power with his victory in the 2019 elections. The president fought back in 2023 by winning re-election and a parliamentary majority with his nationalist allies. Sunday's votes could now strengthen Erdogan's control over NATO member Turkey or signal a shift in the divided political landscape of the major emerging economy. An Imamoglu victory appears to fuel expectations that he will become a future national leader. Polling stations open at 7:00 a.m. (04:00 GMT) in eastern Turkey and voting elsewhere begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 5:00 p.m. The first results are expected around 10 p.m. (7 p.m. GMT). Polls suggest a tight race in Istanbul, a city of 16 million that is the engine of Turkey's economy, where Imamoglu faces a challenge from AKP candidate Murat Kurum, a former minister . The results will likely be influenced in part by economic woes caused by soaring inflation near 70 percent, and by Kurdish and Islamist voters weighing the government's performance and their hopes for political change. If Erdogan's main objective is Istanbul, he also seeks to reconquer the capital Ankara. Erdogan's obsession is to win back Istanbul in Turkey's elections Both cities were won by the opposition in 2019 after being under the rule of its AKP and Islamist predecessors for 25 years. Erdogan's prospects have been helped by the collapse of the opposition alliance he defeated last year, even as Imamoglu continues to appeal to voters beyond his main opposition Party republican of the people. Voters from the main pro-Kurdish party played a crucial role in Imamoglu's success in 2019. Their DEM party is fielding its own candidate in Istanbul this time, but many Kurds are expected to put aside their party loyalty and vote for it again. In the predominantly Kurdish southeast, the DEM is seeking to reassert its strength after the state ousted mayors from the pro-Kurdish party following previous elections over alleged links to militants. One of the factors working against Erdogan is the increase in support for the Islamist New Welfare Party due to its hardline stance against Israel in the Gaza conflict and its dissatisfaction with the handling of the economy by the AKP, of Islamist origin.

