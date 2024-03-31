Internal divisions amid Imran detention embarrass PTI – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Internal divisions within the PTI amid the incarceration of its founding president Imran Khan have become a subject of embarrassment for the party, particularly evident in the discord over the distribution of parliamentary and general tickets.

Party leaders, while recognizing that such divisions are common within political entities when allocating tickets, believe that Mr Khan's absence has exacerbated these problems.

They deplore that the party leaders do not have access to Mr. Khan, imprisoned in Adiala prison, while the lawyers authorized to meet him give either partial messages or distorted messages according to their own interests.

Considering the situation, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan issued a notification, appointing Raoof Hasan as the exclusive spokesperson to streamline communication on political issues.

Party appoints Raoof as exclusive spokesperson to streamline communication on political issues

Frictions within the PTI became evident during the distribution of tickets for the National Assembly.

Lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat alleged nepotism in the allocation of tickets. Even Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, interior minister during PTI's tenure, claimed that the party's ticket for the NAM headquarters in Rawalpindi was sold for tens of millions of rupees.

Major differences emerged when it was announced that lawyer Ali Zafar would be the party's presidential candidate. On this occasion, Mr. Marwat said that this meant that lawyer Gohar had not kept his promises. Later, Barrister Gohar was again named as the party's presidential candidate.

On the other hand, Mr. Marwat, who was then leading the electoral campaign in the provinces, was ordered to cease his activities and summoned to Islamabad.

Similarly, former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser suggested the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government not to cooperate with the federal government. However, MP Ali Mohammad Khan said it would be a wrong decision.

The allocation of Senate tickets also drew criticism from the PTI ranks. On social media, a campaign was launched against Mirza Mohammad Afridi, who won the party's ticket for the Senate. Mr. Afridi alleged that some personalities, including sitting and former MPs from the erstwhile Fata, were spreading propaganda against him.

Mr. Afridi was elected as an independent senator in March 2018 on a general seat and later joined the PTI. He also became Deputy Chairman of the Senate and remained associated with the PTI. However, after the violent protests on May 9 last year, he criticized the PTI workers' riots. The protests were sparked after the arrest of Imran Khan.

In 2018, I was elected as an independent senator and later supported the PTI. It is true that I criticized the May 9 incident, but what I said, Imran Khan also used the same words, Mr. Afridi said. I said that no one should attack military installations and Imran Khan also said that those who attacked military installations should be punished. I never announced my departure from the party.

Divergences were visible, before and after the elections of February 8, on the question of membership in a parliamentary party.

Mr Marwat claimed that certain elements within the party were responsible for wrong decisions and the party was deprived of reserved seats because of them.

A party official, who asked not to be named, said differences within the party leadership, particularly over ticket distribution, were not unusual.

However, we are facing serious difficulties as our leader Imran Khan is under arrest, he said, pointing out that the fact that party leaders were not allowed to meet Mr Khan had aggravated the situation .

In the past, Nawaz Sharif and leaders of other parties were arrested, but they were in contact with the first and second levels of their party leadership. However, Imran Khan is not allowed to meet any PTI political leader. Only lawyers have met Imran Khan, and they share partial messages or distort them for their own benefit, he said.

The PTI chief added that to end the controversies, Barrister Gohar appointed Raoof Hasan as the exclusive spokesperson to speak on political issues of the party.

When contacted, Mr. Hasan said there was no division in the PTI. Giving and sharing personal views is a normal routine in all political parties. However, it has been decided that I will share the party's policies, while the statements of other party leaders regarding the party's policies will be considered as their personal opinions, he said.

Imran Khan is the leader of the party and he alone gives the party's policies directly or through personalities who meet him in prison. I will be the spokesperson to share these policies, said Raoof Hasan.

Published in Dawn, March 31, 2024

Published in Dawn, March 31, 2024

