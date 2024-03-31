Integrating AI with Deepfake Concerns: 5 Key Takeaways from PM Modi and Bill Gates' Discussion on India's Digital Revolution

In a recent discussion with Bill Gates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's technological advancements, focusing on digital empowerment, women's inclusion and AI challenges. Here are five key takeaways from their conversation:

The digital revolution in India

Prime Minister Modi explained how India has embraced technology to prevent monopolies and ensure it is accessible to all citizens. Addressing India's digital revolution, Modi highlighted his global curiosity at the G20 summit in Indonesia. He explained that India has democratized technology to avoid monopolies, asserting it as a people-centric business. Additionally, Modi spoke about how he wants to bridge the digital divide in India.

Empowering women through technology

Modi noted that Indian women are particularly open to adopting new technologies. He highlighted initiatives such as the “Namo Drone Didi” program, which aims to promote technology, particularly among women. The program was successful in changing mindsets and providing new opportunities, Modi said.

AI Integration

Interestingly, Modi discussed the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into various aspects of governance, including its use at the 2023 G20 summit. He highlighted how AI is transforming sectors such as health, agriculture and education, mentioning the translation of his speech from Hindi to Tamil using AI at a cultural event.

Meeting AI challenges

Modi highlighted the importance of addressing the challenges posed by AI, including issues such as deepfake technology. In addition, he also proposed measures such as comprehensive training for AI systems, adding watermarks to AI-generated content, and establishing a legal framework to regulate AI and technology deepfake.

Green Hydrogen Project

The Indian Prime Minister also spoke about India's progress in renewable energy and further progress in green hydrogen. He highlighted the launch of a hydrogen-powered boat in Tamil Nadu as a significant milestone. Modi also proposed to integrate this boat on the Kashi-Ayodhya route, in a bid to support the Clean Ganga initiative.

Published: Mar 29, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

