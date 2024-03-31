'SNL' Cold Open mocks Donald Trump's biblical adventure





Saturday Night Live mocked Donald Trump's most recent adventure – promoting the “Bible God Bless the USA” – in its most recent episode.

The product, “inspired by” the song “God Bless the USA” by country musician Lee Greenwood, retails for $59.99. It includes the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the handwritten refrain of “God Bless the USA.”

During Saturday's cold open, Trump (played by James Austin Johnson) noted that it was Easter — “the time of year when I compare myself to Jesus Christ.” That's exactly what I'm doing now and people seem to be OK with it. I will continue to do it. And if you think that's a bad idea, imagine how weird it would be if I started selling Bibles. Well, I sell Bibles.

Holding a copy of said Bible, Johnson (as Trump) called it this beautiful Bible made from 100% Bible.

“It seems like a joke. And in many ways it is, but it’s also very real,” he continued.

Johnson (like Trump) then noted that the Bible is “my favorite book.”

“But this is a very special Bible and it could be yours for the very steep price of $60,” he added. “But I don’t do this for the money. I do this for the glory of God, to please myself and above all for the money.

He lamented how “sad” it was that “religion and Christianity have totally disappeared from this country.” And we need them back. Without religion, you don't have laws, you don't have mission trips. Adult mission trips are a lot of fun. You go to Mexico, you build a house, maybe you go out with someone on your last night. Then, of course, we return to Clearwater, Florida, as if it never happened.

But back to the Bible he promotes: “It has everything you love about the Bible, like the Easter story, which is all about Jesus. Not so much the rabbit. I was still waiting for the rabbit to appear. He never showed up.

Johnson's Trump then compared the Holy Trinity to Destiny's Child, saying that Beyoncé is like God, Kelly Rowland is Jesus and that “the Holy Spirit would probably be the black Michelle Williams, who is very important to a lot of people.” Almost as important as white Michelle Williams is to white people. And we think there was a fourth Destiny's Child, but we'll get to that shortly. “Bills, bills, bills. ” It is good [song], and I like this one. I would like someone to pay mine any day.

Johnson’s Trump ended the speech by reciting the Lord’s Prayer: “Our father who is in heaven. sacred, beep, beep, bing bing bing bing bong, bing bang bing bing bing, intrusion, daily bread. And please lead us into temptation and pay for our automobiles. In the name of the father, the son and the Easter Bunny, Amen.

Watch the track below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/snl-cold-open-mocks-donald-trump-bible-venture-1235863610/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos