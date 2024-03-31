Imran Khan-Lekha Washington rents Karan Johar's house, Kunal Kamra takes a dig at Salman Khan's house, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas attends Mannara Chopra's birthday party: TOP 5 journalists of the week





As the week comes to a close, let's take a look at the personalities and events that made headlines and sparked conversations in the entertainment industry. From Imran Khan-Lekha Washington rents Karan Johar's house, Kunal Kamra takes a dig at Salman Khan's house, to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas attends Mannara Chopra's birthday party, here's a look at the FIVE top journalists in the week. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Johas attend Mannara's birthday partyCelebrating her 33rd birthday today (March 29) in Mumbai, Mannara Chopra, known for her recent stint in Bigg Boss 17, is surrounded by her family and close friends . Among the attendees were her cousin Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, adding star power to the festivities. Imran Khan and Lekha Washington rent Karan Johar's house. Imran Khan and his partner Lekha Washington rented an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 9 lakh per month, owned by Karan Johar. Following his divorce from Avantika Malik in 2019, Khan confirmed his new relationship. The sea-facing apartment, located on Carter Road in Bandra, neighbors Aamir Khan's former rental. The three-year rental agreement was officially registered on March 20, 2024. Kunal Kamra takes a dig at Salman Khan Controversial comedian Kunal Kamra has sparked a storm of controversy with a viral video satirizing Salman Khan, highlighting nepotism in Bollywood. His humorous portrayal of Khan's role in Bigg Boss OTT and personal controversies garnered mixed reactions online. Salman Khan's silence reignites discussions on the limits of comedy and the obligations of actors when faced with delicate questions.

Salman Khan Reflects On His Bond With Late Actor Satish Kaushik: 'He Was Also There In…'

Parineeti Chopra Slams Pregnancy Rumors Parineeti Chopra, amid pregnancy speculation sparked by her airport outfit and kaftan dress at the trailer launch of 'Chamkila', responded with humor on Instagram. She posted, “Caftan dress = pregnancy, oversized shirt = pregnancy, comfortable Indian Kurta = pregnancy,” along with a laughing emoji, addressing the rumors in a light-hearted manner.

Govinda returns to politics Govinda's recent meetings with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his residence resulted in his decision to join the Shiv Sena. A source close to the actor revealed that Govinda chose to re-enter politics despite offers from various parties. Expressing his gratitude to Eknath Shinde, Govinda was warmly welcomed into the Shiv Sena.

