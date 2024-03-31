Connect with us

Politics

Main events of March 31: PM Modi's LS election campaign in UP, INDIA bloc's protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, and more

Main events of March 31: PM Modi's LS election campaign in UP, INDIA bloc's protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, and more

 


Main events of the day: Several important events including PM Modi's Lok Sabha campaign in Uttar Pradesh, INDIA bloc's protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, Bihar Class 10 board exam results , IPL 2024 match and investment deadline will be today, March 31.

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha election campaign in Uttar Pradesh today, March 31. He will address a public rally in Meerut where the saffron party has fielded Ramayan TV serial actor Arun Govil. Sources told PTI that RLD president Jayant Chaudhary would also attend the event on Sunday. Pertinently, the RLD chief recently joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which are expected to be held in seven phases.

– INDIA bloc leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav will stage a protest at Ramleela ground in the national capital against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi . The Enforcement Directorate arrested the AAP supremo on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to excise politics. Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of opposition bloc INDIA's Loktantra Bachao rally. Cops said vehicular movement in the city would be restricted for six hours today.

– March 31, Today there will be two cricket matches in Indian Premier League (IPL) GT vs SRH and DC vs CSK. Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans today in the ongoing IPL 2024 in Ahmedabad. Earlier, SRH registered a massive win against Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dr YSRajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Vishakapatnam on March 31.

-Bihar Board of School Examinations (BSEB) will soon declare the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2024 on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in today, March 31. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will also announce the names of top board exam candidates and those who have passed. percentage and other details at a press conference. The results link will be activated once the press conference is over. Candidates need to check their results using the code and roll number.

– On Sunday, March 31, banks will be open across the country due to the end of financial year 2024. From April 1, financial year 2025 will begin as per the Centre's regulations, banks will remain open for the last few days of each exercise even if it is the weekend. Banks were also open on Saturday March 30. However, banks will handle government revenues and payments on March 31. In addition to this, insurance companies are also working today.

– It is essential to invest in a financial instrument during the same financial year to benefit from the income tax exemption. This means that you must invest before March 31 to benefit from the income tax exemption for 2023-2024. Investors are therefore rushing to invest.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Published: Mar 31, 2024, 06:57 IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/top-events-on-march-31-pm-modis-ls-poll-campaign-in-up-india-bloc-protest-against-arvind-kejriwals-arrest-and-more-11711845353298.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: