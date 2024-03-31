Main events of March 31: PM Modi's LS election campaign in UP, INDIA bloc's protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, and more

Main events of the day: Several important events including PM Modi's Lok Sabha campaign in Uttar Pradesh, INDIA bloc's protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, Bihar Class 10 board exam results , IPL 2024 match and investment deadline will be today, March 31.

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha election campaign in Uttar Pradesh today, March 31. He will address a public rally in Meerut where the saffron party has fielded Ramayan TV serial actor Arun Govil. Sources told PTI that RLD president Jayant Chaudhary would also attend the event on Sunday. Pertinently, the RLD chief recently joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which are expected to be held in seven phases.

– INDIA bloc leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav will stage a protest at Ramleela ground in the national capital against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi . The Enforcement Directorate arrested the AAP supremo on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to excise politics. Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of opposition bloc INDIA's Loktantra Bachao rally. Cops said vehicular movement in the city would be restricted for six hours today.

– March 31, Today there will be two cricket matches in Indian Premier League (IPL) GT vs SRH and DC vs CSK. Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans today in the ongoing IPL 2024 in Ahmedabad. Earlier, SRH registered a massive win against Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dr YSRajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Vishakapatnam on March 31.

-Bihar Board of School Examinations (BSEB) will soon declare the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2024 on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in today, March 31. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will also announce the names of top board exam candidates and those who have passed. percentage and other details at a press conference. The results link will be activated once the press conference is over. Candidates need to check their results using the code and roll number.

– On Sunday, March 31, banks will be open across the country due to the end of financial year 2024. From April 1, financial year 2025 will begin as per the Centre's regulations, banks will remain open for the last few days of each exercise even if it is the weekend. Banks were also open on Saturday March 30. However, banks will handle government revenues and payments on March 31. In addition to this, insurance companies are also working today.

– It is essential to invest in a financial instrument during the same financial year to benefit from the income tax exemption. This means that you must invest before March 31 to benefit from the income tax exemption for 2023-2024. Investors are therefore rushing to invest.

Published: Mar 31, 2024, 06:57 IST

