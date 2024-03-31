Jonathan Diller Death: Donald Trump Visits Murdered NYPD Detective's Family and Prays Beautifully With Them





Donald Trump reportedly prayed the Lord's Prayer with the family of Jonathan Diller, an NYPD detective murdered in Queens while making a routine traffic stop. He was shot and killed by suspect Guy Rivera after an argument over an illegally parked vehicle.

Death of Jonathan Diller: Donald Trump visited family of slain NYPD detective (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP, New York City Police Department via AP)

Outside of Diller's funeral on Saturday, March 20, Rev. Michael Duffy told Human Interest, “It was such a beautiful, human, simple moment that meant so much to the family and so much to the people in that room.”

The former president visited Long Island last week. He was personally invited by the Dillers family, the New York Post reported. Trump reportedly offered his condolences to Diller's widow, Stephanie Diller, and their 1-year-old son Ryan. Stephanie introduced Trump to Duffy, who reportedly officiated her wedding to Diller.

I could just say, Mr. President, thank you for being here. Thank you for your kindness to this family. Would you be willing to pray with us? Said Duffy. And he said: Of course, Father Duffy.

Trump then prayed, joining a room full of people reciting the Lord's Prayer. The prayer asks for God's forgiveness and protection from Satan. Then the president so cutely turned around and kissed baby Ryan on the forehead. And the baby applauded the president. It just broke the tension, Duffy said.

Trump later told the New York Post that he would make sure Diiler's death was not in vain. He also said it was baffling that Ryan had no idea how his life was affected by the tragedy. Diller was buried in St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale.

Rivera was later charged with first-degree murder of a police officer, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in that case. He is currently hospitalized after being injured in the shooting.

“Officer Diller was a father, husband, and son who was simply doing his job to serve and protect. He was killed for it. As alleged, the defendant opened fire, killed the officer, and attempted to shoot on another member of the NYPD,” Queens said. ” District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement announcing the charges. “We will not rest until we see justice for Officer Diller, his family, and his NYPD brothers and sisters who risked their lives to protect us.”

