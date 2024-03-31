Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington rent Karan Johar's apartment for Rs 9 lakh?





Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington reportedly rented an apartment owned by Karan Johar. The house facing the sea has three floors

L-Imran and Lekha; R-Karan Johar

Of late, Imran Khan has become the talk of the town. Since surprising his fans by announcing his intention to return to cinema, the actor has been looking back on his past work on social media. Apart from his work, the actor has also been in the news for his personal life. After splitting from his wife Avantika Malik in 2019, he began dating actress Lekha Washington. It is now learned that Imran and Lekha have moved in together and rented filmmaker Karan Johar's apartment in Mumbai.

According to a Money Control report, Imran and Lekha rented an apartment owned by Karan Johar. The house is located in the Bandra area of ​​the city. The rent of the apartment is Rs 9 lakh per month. According to the report, the Bandra apartment is a sea-facing space. According to reports, the deal was registered on March 20. The couple will now live in the three-storey apartment in Clefepete's Carter Road. The apartment is located next to where Aamir Khan, actor and Imran's uncle, used to rent an apartment.

About Imran and Lekha:

Rumors of Imran being romantically involved with Lekha started surfacing a few years ago. Recently, the 'Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na' actor confirmed his relationship with Lekha Washington. Speaking in an interview with Vogue India, Imran had said, “The speculation that I am romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I have been divorced and separated since February 2019.”

He had also said, “There is this narrative that Lekha is a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic, but it also takes away my agency as an individual. Lekha and I became close during the lockdown, a year and a half. after I separated from Avantika and almost a year after she separated from her partner, not her husband as was widely reported.”

Lekha Washington is known for her Tamil and Telugu language films. She had also made a special appearance in the Hindi film 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola' starring Imran Khan, Anushka Sharma and Pankaj Kapur in the lead.

Imran Khan made his acting debut with the romantic comedy 'Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na' alongside Genelia D'Souza. He rose to fame with his portrayal of Jai Singh Rathore, also called Ratz by his friends. “Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na” was one of the most successful and critically acclaimed films of that year. Directed by Abbas Tyrewala and produced by Mansoor Khan and Aamir Khan under Aamir Khan Productions, with Ajay K. Bijli and Sanjeev K. Bijli of PVR Pictures as co-producers.

At a recent film festival, Khan discussed the possibility of his return. “I don't have a clear answer, but I'm reading scripts and having creative conversations with filmmakers. So I'm hoping it will be next year.”

According to the Pinkvilla report, Imran is in talks with his Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na director Abbas Tyrewalla for a film. The authorities concerned have not yet given confirmation

