Trump rekindles relations with major 2016 donors





Donald J. Trump, facing a cash flow crisis that puts him at a serious disadvantage compared to President Biden, had dinner Thursday evening with a small group of donors, including hedge fund billionaire Robert Mercer and his daughter Rebekah, according to two people with knowledge of of the affair. event.

Mr. Trump's dinner companions also included entrepreneur Omeed Malik, cosmetics company founder Trish McEvoy and property management billionaire Richard Kurtz, one of the sources said.

The Mercers, Ms. McEvoy and Mr. Kurtz did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for Mr. Malik declined to comment, and a spokesman for Trump did not respond to a request for comment.

The Mercers were a key source of support in Mr. Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential election. In addition to donating, they pushed him to make changes to his political team, including making Kellyanne Conway his campaign manager and Stephen K. Bannon his general manager. The family was noticeably silent during Mr. Trump's 2020 re-election campaign.

But Robert and Rebekah Mercer have both lent their names for an invitation to a high-value fundraiser on April 6, alongside Mr Malik. And their appearance with Mr. Trump at dinner is further evidence of a rekindled relationship.

The dinner came at the end of a day when Mr. Trump flew from Florida to New York to attend the wake of New York police officer Jonathan Diller, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Queens this week.

Mr. Trump's visit came just as Mr. Biden was preparing for a fundraiser with two of his Democratic predecessors, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, which raised a record $25 million in Radio City Music Hall. Mr. Trump's team derided the event as an elite event as he was hosted by Officer Diller's family.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/30/us/politics/trumper-mercer-dinner.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos