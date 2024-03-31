The following is a list of 14 PSNs approved by Jokowi, including BSD and PIK 2, 190 PSNs were made throughout the 2013-2023 period.





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Recently, there have been many reports that the BSD Integrated Area belonging to the Sinar Mas Group and the PIK 2 of the Agung Sedayu Group were approved by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi as a national strategic project or PSN. These two areas belong to the Eka Tjipta Wodjaja and Aguan family conglomerates. Previously, Jokowi held a limited meeting regarding the National Strategic Project (NSP) at the State Palace, Jakarta, on Monday, March 18, 2024. One of the agendas of the meeting was an assessment of the implementation of the NSP. In addition to carrying out assessments, during this meeting, President Jokowi added 14 PSNs. Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto conveyed this after the meeting. “The president approved it,” Airlangga said. Asked about the estimated cost of building these 14 PSNs, Airlangga was reluctant to provide more details. A total of 31 projects are expected to be completed on October 20, 2024 or before the end of President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) term. The PSN includes 3 infrastructure projects in the toll road sector, 3 projects in the transport sector, 14 projects in the dam sector, 1 project in the energy sector and 11 projects in the regional sector. Meanwhile, another 10 projects are expected to be completed by December 2024. The ten NSPs include 1 project in the transport sector and 9 projects in the dams and irrigation sector. The total investment value of the 41 projects scheduled for completion this year reaches around IDR 500 trillion. Here are the 14 new PSNs approved by President Jokowi: Development of the tropical concept of Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) Development of Wiraraja Industrial Zone on Galang Island East Kalimantan Offshore North Central Development Project Development of Neo Energy Parimo Estate Industrial Zone, Central Sulawesi Patimban Industrial Zone Subang Industrial Zone Giga Industrial Park Industrial Zone Development, Southeast Sulawesi Development of Kolaka Resource Industrial Zone, Southeast Sulawesi Development of Stargate Astra Industrial Zone, Southeast Sulawesi Development of the Surabaya Waterfront Coastal Area Morowali Neo Energy Zone Development, Central Sulawesi Integrated development of the area in Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD) Development of Toapaya Bintan Industrial Zone, Riau Toll road development in Harbor Road II section, North Jakarta Development of toll roads in Bandung city. Advertisement Report of Tempo Journal Edition of Thursday, March 28, 2024, during the period 2013-2023, at least 190 PSNs were made with an investment value of IDR 1,515.4 trillion. The total workforce involved in all these projects reached 2.71 million people. According to Regulation Number 8 of 2023 of the Coordinating Minister of Economy regarding Amendments to the List of National Strategic Projects, 204 projects and 13 national strategic programs have been designated as NSPs with an estimated investment value of 5,918 .86 trillion IDR. Here are the types of projects and their amounts. Roads and bridges (48) Harbor (15) Airport (7) Cars (13) Area (27) Housing (2) Dams and irrigation (56) Drinking water and sanitation (9) Beach embankment (1) Energy (17) Technology (6) Education (1) Tourism (1) Planting (1) ANANDA STAR AND YOLANDA AGNE Editor's Pick: BSD and PIK included in Jokowi's national strategic project, Observer: Very cheesy, is it because of the investors in IKN?

