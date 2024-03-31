PM Narendra Modi in Meerut today; campaigning for 'Ramayan' fame Arun Govil





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his election campaign on Sunday with a mega rally in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut where he will seek votes for BJP candidate and Ramayan famer Arun Govil. Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, who recently joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, will also share the dais with the Prime Minister at the rally in Meerut. The state is crucial for the BJP, given that it has the highest number of seats in the Lok Sabha, which is crucial if the party is to achieve its target of 400. The state sends 80 MPs to the lower house. The rally in Meerut will also see people from Baghpat, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar and Kairana Lok Sabha constituencies attending. The party's state secretary Anoop Gupta was tasked with coordinating the Prime Minister's rally. “After the consecration of the idol of Lord Ram at the Ayodhya temple, PM Modi begins his election campaign in the state from the constituency of Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram and is well respected” , a BJP leader told PTI. According to RLD spokesperson Atir Rizvi, party chief Jayant Chaudhary will share the stage with BJP leaders at the rally. Chaudhary also confirmed that he would attend the rally. The RLD holds significant power in western UP which has a large Jat population. As many as 13 of the 18 districts of western UP Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Meerut, Bijnor, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra and Moradabad are Jat strongholds. However, since the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots between Jats and Muslims, western Uttar Pradesh has seen a resurgence of the BJP. The RLD had been a minor player in the Lok Sabha polls for years. In 2019, the party aligned itself with the SP and BSP, which managed to eat into the BJP's votes in Western UP. In 2014, when the RLD contested 8 seats in an alliance with the Congress, it failed to win any of them. The BJP is likely to raise Bharat Ratna with former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and issues related to sugarcane growers and farmers as well as development of western Uttar Pradesh as campaign topics. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Meerut in view of the Prime Minister's visit. The flying of drones, kites or balloons within an eight-kilometer radius of the gathering location was prohibited under article 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections. Voting in Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar and Kairana Lok Sabha constituencies will be held in the first phase on April 19. Meerut and Baghpat will see polling in the second phase on April 26.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/india/2024/03/31/pm-narendra-modi-in-meerut-today-to-campaign-for-ramayan-fame-arun-govli.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos