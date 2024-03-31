Rapper 50 Cent admits he thinks Trump will be president again





Rapper 50 Cent made a candid admission on X this week, telling his more than 12 million followers that he thought former President Trump was going to become president again.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, made the statement while giving a dire assessment of the state of the world, predicting that it's “almost over” so we might as well relax.

In addition to his comment, the artist shared an AI video of Trump making false comments about hip hop mogul Diddy being implicated in a federal human trafficking investigation that raided his home in recent days.

Jackson shared the post on the social media platform Tuesday morning, writing, “The world is almost over so what are we worried about,” alongside an emoji of a man shrugging his shoulders.

“Whoever did this is screwed,” he continued, referring to the AI-manipulated video of the former president.

He then said: “I think Trump is going to be president again, but I won’t say that. »

He also provided a link to his merchandise website.

The AI ​​Trump video featured an explicit rant superimposed over an old Trump interview.

In it, Trump's fake digital voice said: “Puffy, Puffy, Puffy, you idiot-n–, I told you to stop fucking with R. Kelly, I said, catch- them in the f–, don't kidnap. the p–.

Rapper 50 Cent made a candid admission on X this week, telling his more than 12 million followers that he thought former President Trump was going to become president again. Corbis via Getty Images

R. Kelly was convicted of eight counts of sex trafficking and one count of racketeering in 2022, and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Trump's fabricated voice was referring to the fact that Diddy and Trump's real homes had been raided, adding: “They raided your house, I see.” I received a courtesy call when they raided my house. You're really screwed.

50 Cent is no stranger to stirring up controversy with his posts about Trump.

The rapper turned heads last month after posting that “Maybe Trump is the answer” after seeing that the New York City government was considering giving migrants prepaid credit cards.

In addition to his comment, the artist shared an AI video of Trump making false comments about hip hop mogul P. Diddy being involved in a federal human trafficking investigation. Getty Images

“WTF Mayor Adams is calling my phone I don’t understand how this works,” he wrote.

In 2020, Jackson 50 Cent ripped then-presidential candidate Joe Biden's tax plan on Instagram, declaring, “WHAT THE F—!” (VOTE FOR TRUMP) IM OUT. F— NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don't care, Trump doesn't like black people. 62% are you crazy about yourself.

The rapper would later publicly disavow his support for Trump ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/03/30/us-news/rapper-50-cent-admits-he-thinks-trumps-gonna-be-president-again/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos