Will Jokowi continue the distribution of food social assistance at 95% until the end of the year?

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The government via National Food Agency (Bapanas) reported the achievement of the distribution of social assistance (Welfare) Food in the form of rice is almost complete or has reached 95%.

Bapanas head Arief Prasetyo Adi said achieving the first stage in 2024 is expected to reduce inflation and help low-income people obtain basic food items.

“Of course, this will continue to be accelerated so that before Eid al-Fitr, this can be completed quickly because this assistance is really needed by the community, especially before Eid al-Fitr in the coming days,” he said in an official statement. , Sunday (31/3/2024).

At the same time, the implementation of the first phase covers the period from January to March 2024. Then, the second phase will continue in April-June 2024. The government targets 22 million beneficiary families (KPM) of social food assistance.

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), repeatedly reviewing the distribution of social assistance in several regions, said he plans to continue food social assistance in the second half of 2024 if the state revenue and expenditure budget (APBN ) is enough.

“Later we will count again, we will calculate the APBN. If there is still a chance, it will continue from July to August until September and so on. I will try, but I make no promises, so that later, can continue from July to December, I will try, do you agree? Pray yes”, said Jokowi while greeting the community in Tolitoli, Central Sulawesi, Wednesday (27/3/2024).

The hope, Jokowi said, is that the distribution of rice welfare can control inflation, especially rice, which makes a fairly large contribution.

According to data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), rice remains the main commodity causing inflation in February 2024 with a contribution of 0.21% (Month after month/mtm).

In addition to rice social assistance, food aid for growth retardation in the form of chicken meat and chicken eggs has also been implemented by the government, notably by ID Food.

Realization of banpang handling distribution growth retardation as of March 21, it had been distributed to 1,242 families at risk of stunting (KRS) in the form of packages of frozen chicken meat weighing 0.9 to 1 kg and 10 chicken eggs.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance allocated a budget of IDR 8 trillion for 10 kg of rice social assistance to 22 million KPM for the period January-March 2024. The government has prepared the same amount for the second phase until June.

However, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani said the budget had not yet been distributed to the state-owned Logistics Business Entity Company (Perum Bulog) as it was still waiting for the audit process.

“[Anggaran bantuan beras] IDR 8 trillion for the first quarter of 2024. “This was not invoiced because we still use Bulog rice, usually after its audit we receive an invoice,” he said in a working meeting joint with Commission XI DPR RI, Tuesday (19/3/2024).

For this year alone, the social protection budget has almost reached IDR 500 trillion.

If Jokowi then keeps his promise to distribute social assistance until the second half of this year, it means an additional budget will be needed.

On the other hand, the government relaxed the APBN deficit plan which was previously 2.29% to reach a maximum of 2.8%.

