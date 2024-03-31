Race for key cities is on as Turkey holds local elections to test Erdogan's popularity

ANKARA, Türkiye — Turkey holds local elections on Sunday that will decide who controls Istanbul and other key cities. The vote is also a barometer of the popularity of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seeking to regain control of key urban areas he lost to the opposition five years ago.

The main battlegrounds are the country's economic center, Istanbul, and the capital, Ankara, which Erdogan lost in 2019, shattering his aura of invincibility.

The 70-year-old Turkish president aims to reconquer Istanbul, a city of 16 million people, where he was born and raised, and where he began his political career as mayor in 1994.

A strong performance by the ruling Islamic-oriented Justice and Development Party (AKP) would likely strengthen its resolve to usher in a new constitution that would reflect its conservative values ​​and allow it to govern beyond 2028, when its current mandate will end, analysts believe. .

For the opposition divided and demoralized after its defeat in last year's presidential and parliamentary elections, retaining Istanbul and Ankara would be a huge boost and help remobilize its supporters.

There have been political disagreements in the past. There have been unfair situations that we have expressed our concerns about. We have reached today without any major incident,” main opposition leader Ozgur Ozel said after voting. This was an apparent reference to Erdogan and government officials using the advantages of their mandate and their media domination during the campaign.

Some 61 million people, including more than a million new voters, are eligible to vote for all metropolitan municipalities, city and district town halls as well as neighborhood administrations.

Turnout is traditionally high in Turkey, but this time the vote takes place against a backdrop of a cost of living crisis. Observers say disillusioned opposition supporters may choose to stay home, doubting his ability to make a difference. Supporters of the ruling party, meanwhile, could also choose not to go to the polls to protest the economic downturn that is forcing many people to struggle to pay for food, utilities and rent.

Some 594,000 security agents will be on duty across the country to ensure the vote goes smoothly, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

Polls indicate a tight race between incumbent Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu of the main opposition pro-secular Republican People's Party (CHP) and AKP candidate Murat Kurum, a former minister urbanization and the environment.

However, this time Imamoglu, a popular figure touted as a possible future challenger to Erdogan, is running without the support of some of the parties that helped him achieve victory in 2019.

The pro-Kurdish People's Equality and Democracy Party and the nationalist IYI party are both fielding their own candidates in the race, which could siphon off votes from Imamoglu.

An alliance of six opposition parties led by the CHP disintegrated after failing to oust Erdogan in last year's elections, unable to capitalize on the economic crisis and the government's poor initial response to the earthquake. last year's devastating land disaster that killed more than 53,000 people.

Hamish Kinnear, senior Middle East and North Africa analyst at risk intelligence firm Verisk Maplecroft, said if Imamoglu holds on to Istanbul, he will be well placed to unify the divided opposition and launch a bid for the presidency in 2028.

However, losing Istanbul would be a blow to both Imamoglu and the opposition, Kinnear said.

Meanwhile, a new religious-conservative party, the New Welfare Party (YRP), is appealing to voters disillusioned with Erdogan's handling of the economy and is expected to take some votes away from its candidates.

In Ankara, outgoing mayor Mansur Yavas, also seen as a potential future challenger to Erdogan, is expected to keep his post, according to opinion polls.

His opponent Turgut Altinok, AKP candidate and mayor of the Kecioren district in Ankara, failed to arouse the enthusiasm of his supporters.

In Turkey's predominantly Kurdish southeast, the DEM party is expected to win many municipalities, but it is unclear whether it will be allowed to keep them. In previous years, Erdogan's government removed pro-Kurdish elected mayors over alleged ties to Kurdish militants and replaced them with state-appointed administrators.

Erdogan, who has presided over Turkey for more than two decades, serving as prime minister since 2003 and president since 2014, is pushing for a new constitution that would put family values ​​at the forefront. He does not have enough votes to adopt a new constitution now, but a good showing could allow him to woo some conservative, nationalist or Islamic lawmakers from the opposition camp to secure the necessary two-thirds majority.

Berk Esen, associate professor of political science at Istanbul's Sabanci University, said Erdogan was pushing for a new constitution that was more conservative than the current version to expand and define his legacy.

This is where local elections come into play.

This would be a great opportunity for Erdogan to leave his political mark, Esen said.

___

Kiper reported from Bodrum, Turkey.