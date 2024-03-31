'Saturday Night Live' parodies Donald Trump's Bible sales speech





Saturday Night Live followed Donald Trump's Bible-peddling for his cold open, with James Austin Johnson returning as a former president to make the pitch.

This was another case of the show trying to satirize something that hardly needed to be rewritten.

“That’s right, it’s Easter. The time of year when I compare myself to Jesus Christ,” Johnson said as Trump. “That’s exactly what I’m doing now, and people seem to be OK with it.” I will continue to do it. If you think this is a bad idea, imagine how weird it would be if I started selling Bibles. Well, I sell Bibles.

“It sounds like a joke, and in many ways it is, but it’s also very real. As you know, I love the Bible. It's my favorite look.

Earlier this week, Trump posted a video on his Truth Social account in which he presented the “God Bless The USA” Bible, sparking criticism in the religious community and mockery from others, who saw it as the latest from a long lineage of the Bible. the former president's efforts to capitalize on sponsorship deals. And Trump has made a habit of reposting memes that compare him to Jesus.

As if to counter the notion that his Holy Week sales pitch was sacrilegious, Trump today issued a statement calling Joe Biden “blasphemous” because the president had proclaimed Sunday, March 31, Transgender Day of Visibility, the same day as Easter. But Transgender Day of Visibility is commemorated on March 31 every year; Easter falls on different dates.

The SNL sketch opened with what looked like a re-enactment of the Resurrection, with the three women who came to anoint Jesus' body instead seeing Trump rise from the tomb.

“All right girls, you can go,” Trump said of Johnson, shooing them away. “Bye Bye.”

The show then discussed Trump's lack of knowledge of the Bible. He said, “Definitely read it.” My favorite part is probably the ending, how it all ends.

He then revealed the “high price of $60.”

“But I’m not doing this for the money,” Trump said. “I do this for the glory of God, to please myself and above all for the money.”

He continued: “But it’s so sad. Religion and Christianity have completely disappeared from this country and we need them back. Without religion, there are no laws. You don't have mission trips. Mission trips are a lot of fun. You are going to Mexico. You are building a house. Maybe you kissed someone last night.

For the opening, SNL ignored one of the week's other big political stories: NBC News' decision, following an internal revolt, to sideline former RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, as a contributor, just days after she was hired.

The overture ended with Trump attempting to recite the Lord's Prayer “in the name of the Father, the Son and the Easter Bunny.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2024/03/saturday-night-live-trump-bibles-1235872496/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos