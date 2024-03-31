Kerinci Acting Regent Asraf Leads Ramadhan Safari, Prepares President Jokowi's Visit » New Direction for Jambi Country





Kerinci – In order to strengthen the bonds of friendship during the month of Ramadhan, Acting Regent of Kerinci Asraf directly led the Ramadhan Safari at Ukhwah Mosque, Koto Salak Village, Tanah Cogok District on Friday March 29, 2024. This event was also attended by members of the Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda), expert staff, assistants, heads of the OPD, as well as officials of the Kerinci Regency Government who are members of the group I Safari Ramadhan. During the event, Acting Regent Asraf expressed his gratitude to the people of Koto Salak for their warm welcome. Furthermore, Asraf announced its intention to carry out a working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, to Kerinci Regency, which will take place on April 3, 2024. “This visit is our opportunity to present the best of Kerinci Regency, as well as in order to convey to the President the development proposals and expansion plans of Kerinci Hilir,” Asraf said. Acting Regent Asraf stressed the importance of preparations for the President's visit, calling on all parties to work together to ensure that everything goes smoothly. This includes preparing development proposals that will be submitted directly to President Joko Widodo, in the hope of gaining the full support of the central government. Apart from the preparatory aspect of the President's visit, Asraf also highlighted the importance of Ramadhan Safari activities as a forum to strengthen relations between government and society. “Through Ramadhan Safari, we want to hear directly from the community about their hopes and needs, as well as provide spiritual and material support,” he added. The Ramadhan Safari activity was also an opportunity for the Kerinci Regency Government to channel CSR assistance from Bank Jambi amounting to IDR 7,500,000 for the construction of the Ukhwah Mosque. This shows the regional government's commitment to supporting religious development and improving community well-being. Under the leadership of Acting Regent Asraf, the government of Kerinci Regency shows seriousness in facing challenges and takes advantage of all opportunities for regional development. Through the Ramadhan Safari and preparations for President Joko Widodo's visit, Kerinci Regency hopes to gain further support for regional development and progress.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jambilink.com/pj-bupati-kerinci-asraf-pimpin-safari-ramadhan-dan-siapkan-kunjungan-presiden-jokowi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos