Lok Sabha Election LIVE Updates | PM Modi to launch UP campaign from Meerut





Assamese | Opposition unity in state collapsed due to national politics, says state Congress chief

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah claimed that the opposition's attempt to contest the Lok Sabha elections in a united manner in the state collapsed due to national politics. We had formed the United Opposition Forum, Assam (UOFA) eight months before the formation of the INDIA bloc. Our forum brings together 16 parties and among them, three are directly contesting the Lok Sabha elections. But this is not due to my leadership or policies within the state, but to national politics, he said. Of the 14 seats in the state, the Congress is contesting 13, leaving only one for UOFA member Assam Jaitya Parishad (AJP). The AAP, TMC and CPI(M), which are part of the alliance, have fielded candidates in the state. Mr. Borah pointed out that AAP and Congress have a seat-sharing agreement in Delhi, but are fighting separately for all seats in Punjab. The AAP had announced candidates for three seats in Assam, but luckily they withdrew their candidate from Guwahati. I had requested (AAP state president) Bhabesh Choudhury that they should not contest alone and we were ready to give them one seat, but they insisted on having three, he said, adding, “I think this will be the biggest political mistake of the AAP as after results, it will be proven that they are no one in the state. He said the TMC is a regional party based in West Bengal and there is no alliance with the Congress of the neighboring state. If they are not ready to give a single seat in their stronghold, how can I, as the president of the state of Assam, sit here with the TMC president and give them seats? The starting point is West Bengal and not Assam, he said. As far as the CPI(M) is concerned, the Left party is fighting against the Congress in Kerala and has fielded a candidate in Assam, he said. Although these three parties are not of the same mind within the state, all of them are part of the INDIA opposition bloc against the BJP. I have also decided not to utter a single word against these parties, he added. Assam will go to polls in three phases on April 19, 26 and May 7. The Congress has three MPs in the outgoing Lok Sabha, while the other UOFA members have no representation from the state. The ruling BJP has nine MLAs from Assam, while one MLA is held by the AIUDF and one independent. -PTI

