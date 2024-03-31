Donald Trump releases video showing Joe Biden strapped to van, draws criticism





Trump has a long history of using dark, combative language and posting provocative images.

Washington:

Donald Trump came under fire Saturday for a video on his Truth Social platform that featured an image of President Joe Biden “tied up,” as if he were being kidnapped.

The video, released Friday afternoon, shows two pickup trucks driving on a highway, each displaying several pro-Trump signs and flags. On the tailgate of the second truck is an image of a lying, tied-up Biden with his hands behind him.

Biden's re-election campaign said the message from Republican nominee Trump — whose language has become increasingly caustic as he campaigns against Biden for president — could lead to violence.

“This image of Donald Trump is the kind of bullshit you post when you call for bloodshed or when you tell the Proud Boys to 'stand back and stand there,'” the spokesperson told AFP. words of Biden, Michael Tyler, in reference to the far right. militia involved in the January 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

He continued: “Trump routinely incites political violence and it’s time people take him seriously – just ask the Capitol Police officers who were attacked protecting our democracy on January 6.”

The Trump campaign was unapologetic.

“Democrats and lunatics have not only called for despicable violence against President Trump and his family, they are actually using the justice system against him,” said spokesman Steven Cheung.

The US secret service, responsible for protecting current and former presidents, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.

He warned earlier this month of a “bloodbath” for the U.S. auto industry — and, as some have heard, for the country as well — if Biden wins in November.

Trump in December accused migrants of “poisoning the blood” of Americans.

In November, he attacked his political rivals, promising to “root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and radical left thugs who live like vermin within the confines of our country.”

That prompted a response from Biden, who said Trump was using “language you heard in Nazi Germany.”

Turning the tables on Trump's attacks, Biden, 81, recently mocked the Republican – four years his junior – as “old”, “out of shape” and in cognitive decline.

