Turkish opposition in electoral battle to keep big cities | Election news

Istanbul, Türkiye In much of the world, local elections generate little interest beyond City Hall, but in Turkey, voting for officials ranging from metropolitan mayors to neighborhood representatives occupies the country for weeks before the election day.

Despite participating in the presidential and parliamentary elections only 10 months ago, Turkish television and newspapers have been filled with news, opinions and debates about the March 31 local elections.

Nationwide, voters will elect more than 23,000 civil servants, but most attention will be paid to the mayors chosen to lead Turkey's 30 largest cities.

This is particularly true in Istanbul, the country's most populous city and economic powerhouse, where an opposition victory in 2019 was seen as a setback for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's largely impeccable electoral record.

The weight of Istanbul

The Republican People's Party's (CHP) victory in Istanbul five years ago ended 25 years of rule of the city by Erdogan's Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and its conservative predecessors.

The loss of Istanbul also struck a personal note for Erdogan, who was born and raised in the city and served as its mayor in the 1990s.

Ejder Batur, vice president of the AK Party's Istanbul branch, cited Erdogan's tenure as mayor as one of the factors in his success on the national stage and a sign of the importance of local polls.

He made great contributions and services to the daily lives of Istanbul residents and this bond he established with them was a tool that brought him to power in the central administration, Batur said.

Istanbul has symbolic significance in every election and all major cities now have CHP mayors except Bursa, the fourth largest city, said Ilhan Uzgel, vice president of the CHP.

Istanbul's 2019 results were mirrored in the capital Ankara and Antalya, leaving the CHP in control of four of the five largest cities, representing a third of Turkey's population.

The resumption of Istanbul would also give the AKP party the opportunity to remove its CHP mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, considered a future presidential challenger.

This year's elections will see some 35 political parties across Turkey participate. The level of participation is such that Istanbul voters will receive a ballot paper almost a meter wide to accommodate 49 mayoral candidates, including 27 independents.

However, the race in Istanbul will mainly be between incumbent President Imamoglu and AKP party candidate Murat Kurum, a former environment minister.

Opinion polls suggest the race is neck and neck. Metropoll, one of Turkey's most respected survey institutes, placed Imamoglu 3.3 percentage points ahead of Kurum in its February survey.

A splintered opposition

By obtaining a majority in Parliament and a new five-year presidential term last year, the AKP and Erdogan, who has been in power for 20 years, dealt a blow to the morale of the opposition.

Across the country, the most striking difference from the 2019 local elections is the collapse of the opposition alliance after last year.

The nationalist IYI party split from the CHP while the Kurdish party now renamed DEM also decided to run its own candidates against the CHP, which it did not do in 2019.

Metropoll data from January and February shows a decline in support for Imamoglu among voters in these parties, the two largest opposition blocs after the CHP.

Last month, 32 percent of DEM party voters supported Imamoglu, up from 35 percent in January, while the proportion of IYI party supporters fell from 64 percent to 45 percent.

The CHP itself is also reeling from its defeat in last May's presidential and parliamentary elections.

He had hoped to overthrow Erdogan in the face of the economic crisis and the consequences of February's devastating earthquakes in southern Turkey.

Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of New York-based global risk advisor Teneo, said the local elections would be a litmus test for the CHP.

The opposition's control of Turkey's main cities, particularly Istanbul, represents its last significant obstacle, he said. After last year's elections, opposition voters are already disillusioned. The result of the next local elections could be decisive for [opposition] voter morale.

Uzgel also acknowledged a psychological and emotional breakdown among CHP supporters. There has been a sudden drop in the morale of the electorate and so we are trying to regain confidence and morale in this election, he said.

Momentum

However, the AKP is also facing a division within its ranks, with the New Social Welfare Party (YRP) deciding to leave its coalition and run alone, a move that could take votes away from AKP candidates .

There is no possibility that the New Social Party will win the elections in the places where it participates, but since it participates, it increases the CHP's chances of victory, the vice president of the AK Party said earlier this month, Efkan Ala, to the official Anadolu agency.

Nonetheless, commentators say the momentum lies with the AKP party. Erdogan has taken charge of the local campaign, appearing at rallies almost daily.

Uzgel, meanwhile, believes that the dilemma of Erdogan's political style – his dominance of Turkish politics overshadowing local AKP party politicians would benefit strong opposition candidates such as Imamoglu.

Following last year's earthquakes, the AKP party is focusing its campaign on the need to make urban centers more resilient to earthquakes as well as improving transportation in traffic-clogged cities.

He criticized Istanbul's CHP-run municipality, saying it had failed to improve earthquake preparedness, a claim the CHP responded to by blaming blocked government funds.

[The CHP in Istanbul has] has failed spectacularly, especially in transportation and earthquake-resistant urban transformation, and these two issues are the most important items on the agenda of our fellow citizens of Istanbul today, Batur said .

The AK Party's people-centered policy, he added, will triumph in the face of the opposition's failure to fulfill promises made five years ago.