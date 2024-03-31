Esper 'definitely not voting for Trump,' leaves door open for Biden





Former Trump Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Friday he would not vote for his former boss, but left the door open to voting for President Biden.

“I'm not there yet,” Esper said after comedian Bill Maher asked him on his HBO show, “Real Time with Bill Maher,” whether he would vote for the current president. “I will certainly not vote for [former President Trump]but I'm not there yet.

Trump announced that he had fired Esper as Secretary of Defense in November 2020, after Biden was projected to win the 2020 presidential race. He has since become critical of his former superior, calling him a “threat to democracy” on the recent third anniversary of the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol.

“And yes, I see it as a threat to democracy, democracy as we know it, our institutions, our political culture, all of those things that make America great and have defined us as, you know, the oldest democracy on this planet,” Esper told CNN’s Jim Acosta in January.

Esper said on Maher's show Friday that “every day Trump does something crazy, the door…to voting for Biden opens a little bit more.”

“It’s a door that opens slowly,” Maher joked in response to Esper.

Esper has previously said he will not vote for Trump in this year's election and that “we need a new generation of Republican leaders.”

“No, and I'll tell you why,” Esper responded in 2022 when asked if he would vote for his former boss if he ran for president again. “Because in my opinion, any elected leader must meet certain basic criteria: he must be able to put his country before himself, he must demonstrate a certain integrity and principles, he must be able to speak out across the aisle and bring people together and unite the country. Look, Donald Trump doesn’t meet those criteria for me.”

