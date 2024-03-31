Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to hold rally in western Uttar Pradesh's Meerut today

Connect with us

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, starting from Meerut on Sunday.

“Over the past 10 years, our government, through its work, has given new life to the aspirations of my family members across the country. To give further impetus to this, the countrymen have once again decided to to join hands with BJP- NDA in Lok Sabha elections. Will have the privilege of receiving public blessings at around 3:30 p.m. today in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh,” PM Modi wrote in an article on X.

The Prime Minister is expected to hold a rally in Meerut as part of the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP has fielded Arun Govil as its candidate from Meerut, notable for his portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan in the 1980s.

The BJP is optimistic about its prospects in western Uttar Pradesh, aiming to achieve its ambitious target of securing 370 seats independently, despite setbacks in previous elections. In 2014, the BJP won 24 of the 27 seats in the region, but this number fell to 19 in 2019, with all eight seats claimed by the SP-BSP alliance.

In the 2019 elections, BJP candidate Rajendra Agarwal narrowly won the Meerut seat by defeating SP-backed BSP candidate Haji Yakub Qureshi by a slim margin of less than 5,000 votes.

Interestingly, for the 2024 elections, BJP candidate Arun Govil will face SP candidate Bhanu Pratap Singh and BSP candidate Devvrit Tyagi in Meerut.

With the changing political landscape in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is leading a formidable alliance, which includes parties like the RLD, SBSP, Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party, thereby strengthening its position in the State.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh are expected to be held in seven phases, spanning from April 19 to June 1.

Phase 1 voting will take place on April 19, phase 2 on April 26, phase 3 on May 7, phase 4 on May 13, phase 5 on May 20, phase 6 on May 25 and phase 7 June 1st.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

(With contribution from agencies)

Published: March 31, 2024, 1:00 p.m. IST

