Bill Clinton, John Edwards, and the New York State Prosecution of Donald Trump





New York state criminal trial, set to begin April 15, will focus on whether former President Donald Trump lied in his expense reports to conceal his cash payment secret from pornographic film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. NY contends that by doing so, Trump violated New York State laws, almost all of which involve minor offenses. The charge implies that Trump's alleged lies and cover-up constitute a violation of federal campaign finance laws, making the crimes more serious and warranting prosecution.

First, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has a policy of not prosecuting such cases, which is one of several possible reasons why the federal government has not brought any charges against Trump over the matter. of the Stormy Daniels secret money affair. Another reason is that the DOJ may believe that Donald Trump's expense reports were truthful, as Trump claims. Second, when former President Bill Clinton perjured himself and obstructed justice by denying under oath that he had sexual relations with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky, both in his deposition and in front of a large federal jury, the United States Senate's judgment was that Bill Clinton's “lies about having sex under oath” did not disqualify him from the presidency.

430 law professors signed a letter to the Senate on November 6, 1998, writing that “making false statements about sexual improprieties” under oath before a federal grand jury “does not provide a sufficient constitutional basis for trial and prosecution.” impeachment of the President of the United States. States.” Harvard law professor Cass Sunstein wrote in the October 4, 1998, Washington Post that simple lies about sexual relations under oath did not, in his view, constitute disqualifying behavior by a president. the United States.

The law professors' letter and Professor Cass Sunstein's op-ed attempted to argue that perjury regarding a person's private sexual life fell into a different category from perjury regarding the performance of a president's political duties, which would constitute a disqualifying offense for a president. It has been noted that people often lie about adulterous sexual relations to protect their spouse and preserve their marriage, not to retain or win the presidency.

Of course, this is exactly why Donald Trump allegedly paid Stormy Daniels what is believed to be hush money, as Trump's alleged affair with Daniels coincided with the time his wife Melania gave birth to her son. Trump, Barron. Former President Bill Clinton's perjury under oath before a federal grand jury led to his acquittal by the Senate during his impeachment trial, and, after Clinton left office, the only penalty he paid for his lies under oath about sex before a federal grand jury resulted in his disbarment. and entering into a plea bargain. Donald Trump's alleged lies about gender in filing his expense accounts pale in comparison to Bill Clinton's lies about gender under oath before a federal grand jury at a time when he swore to ensure laws were upheld. faithfully executed. As many recall, Clinton's DNA was found on a white stain on Monika Lewinsky's blue dress, proving that he had indeed had sex with Lewinsky.

In 2004, Democratic Party nominee for vice president John Edwards paid a woman $1 million in hush money to cover up an alleged adulterous affair that led to the birth of an illegitimate child. The US Department of Justice prosecuted John Edwards, who defended himself by arguing that he was trying to keep his wife from learning of his adultery and that the lies about sex and the money hidden to cover them did not constitute a illegal and unreported campaign donation. The trial ended in a hung jury, and the U.S. Department of Justice declined to prosecute John Edwards. The department took a formal position that the DOJ would no longer pursue hush money payments for campaign finance violations. Lies about sex could not be prosecuted as campaign finance violations. Again, this explains why the federal government has refused to prosecute Donald Trump for his hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and others.

Edwards' behavior involved far more hush money than Trump paid, as well as the birth of an illegitimate child. If what John Edwards did wasn't a crime warranting prison time, then what Donald Trump did by paying money to Stormy Daniels doesn't disqualify him from running for president either.

The disparate treatment of John Edwards and Donald Trump for paying money and lying about it suggests misconduct by New York State prosecutors. Even if Trump were to be convicted in the sham proceedings scheduled to begin April 15, voters should give him the same pass for lying to cover up adultery that was given to Bill Clinton and John Edwards .

