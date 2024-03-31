Congress mercilessly ceded Katchatheevu Island: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said new facts reveal how the Congress ruthlessly surrendered Katchatheevu. File | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 31) spoke to the Congress over the cession of Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka in 1974 by the then Indira Gandhi government, an issue that has gained momentum. prominence in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls after recent reports highlighting the problem. He cited a report in the Times of India and published on X (formerly Twitter): Revealing and surprising! New facts reveal how Congress mercilessly betrayed Katchatheevu. further publications weakening the unity, integrity and interests of India have been the way of working of the Congress for 75 years and counting. Revealing and surprising! New facts reveal how Congress ruthlessly gave in #Katchatheevu. This angered all Indians and reaffirmed in people's minds: we can never trust the Congress! Weakening the unity, integrity and interests of India has been the way the Congress has worked to -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2024 The report itself was based on responses received in a Right to Information (RTI) petition filed by Tamil Nadu BJP leader K. Annamalai on the cession of the island located in the Palk Strait in Sri Lanka by the Indian government in 1974. The RTI response details the conflicting claims on the island, with Sri Lanka (then Ceylon) asserting its claims soon after independence, as detailed in the report, with opposition even at the time of the deceased Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehrus questioning the Indian government for being inclined to cede territory. After agreeing to hand over the island to Sri Lanka in 1974, Indira Gandhi informed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. The Congress and the DMK are allied in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, a point lost on no one. The narrative around Katchatheevu Island is not new as Mr Modi raised the issue in August last year during a debate on a no-confidence motion filed against his government in the Lok Sabha. At that time too, Mr. Modi had stressed that those attacking his government on various issues should be asked about Katchatheevu Island and the circumstances under which it was handed over. The prime minister's remarks on Sunday highlighted his attack on the Congress over the issue of the integrity of India's sovereign claims, as well as his electoral push towards southern India, particularly Tamil Nadu.

